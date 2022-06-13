Kojima Productions claims ‘good partnership’ with PlayStation still active after Xbox announcement

“Please be assured that we continue to have a very good partnership with PlayStation as well.”

Death Stranding creator Hideo Kojima has claimed that he and his studio Kojima Productions are still working with PlayStation.

This news comes after the recently held Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase yesterday where Kojima announced that he is working on a new game in partnership with Xbox Games Studios. The studio then posted on its official Twitter account that it still has a partnership with PlayStation.

“After the announcement of our partnership with Microsoft using the cloud technology, many people have asked us about our collaboration with [Sony Interactive Entertainment],” Kojima Productions said on Twitter. “Please be assured that we continue to have a very good partnership with PlayStation as well.”

The studio also pointed out that as an independent creative studio, it will “continue pursuing work on creations for our fans,” alongside its exploration of the various possibilities in games, as well as in other media forms like movies and music “through platforms that evolve with time and technology.”

As for Kojima’s announcement of his partnership with Xbox, the game director said that he is teaming up with the company to make a game that he “always wanted to make.” He also described it to be a “completely new game, one that no one has ever experienced or seen before.”

No further details were given about the project Kojima and Xbox are working on. Though there are a handful of titles associated with Kojima Productions which are currently reported to be in development, such as Death Stranding 2 (thanks, Norman Reedus) and the leaked horror title Overdose.