Is the Last of Us Part 1 remake on PC?

The new-generation remake for The Last of Us Part 1 is officially out now for PlayStation 5 owners. This is the third console the first game has been released on, and PC players are wondering if they’ll soon have access to the modern masterpiece.

As of right now, there is no official release date for The Last of Us Part 1 on PC. Currently, developer Naughty Dog is working to ensure that the remake’s release on PS5 is running stable and that no glaring issues go unnoticed. But a PC release for the title is closer than ever, at least according to one developer.

On Twitter, developer Jonathan Benainous responded to a fan asking if the game would be released on PC anytime soon. While Benainous didn’t give a firm release date, they did give PC players something to look forward to. “PC version should come out a bit later, but very soon after the PS5 release,” Benainous said.

It’s unclear exactly what the developer means when they say “very soon.” That could be a couple of weeks or a couple of months depending on how one interprets the message. But even with some ambiguity still clouding The Last of Us Part 1’s PC port, the game is seemingly closer than ever to releasing outside of PlayStation consoles. Since the game’s initial launch in 2013 for the PS3, it has been re-released on both PS4 and PS5 with two separate remakes.

In recent years, Sony has been working to bring former PlayStation exclusives to PC. God of War, Marvel’s Spider-Man, and Horizon Zero Dawn are some of the prime examples of this initiative. It seems that soon, The Last of Us Part 1 will join these games. When exactly that is, though, is still unknown.

The Last of Us Part 1 is now available for PS5 owners, carrying a price tag of $70 and featuring some graphical improvements as well as gameplay additions.