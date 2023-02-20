One of the most emotional scenes in The Last of Us was brought to life in HBO’s show

Warning: This article contains spoilers for HBO’s The Last of Us and the video game developed by Naughty Dog.

Last night The Last of Us fans got to witness a powerful scene between protagonists Ellie and Joel which saw the pair delve into their heartbreaking histories.

In episode six of HBO’s The Last of Us, Joel and Ellie head out on their adventure to find Tommy, Joel’s brother. Upon running into a group of strangers, they’re brought to Jackson, Wyoming once the group realizes they aren’t infected. But the journey doesn’t stop there, as Joel has to bring Ellie to the Fireflies for a potential vaccine.

But the pair have a dispute toward the end of the episode, which happens exactly how it transpired in the video game, where Ellie overheard that Joel wanted to let her go with Tommy since he’s worried about whether he has what it takes to protect her on the journey.

The argument saw Ellie confront Joel about leaving her since he’s been the only person to stick by her side and survive. But Joel is angry since he just wants to protect her and doesn’t want to risk Ellie meeting the same fate as his daughter, Sarah, who we met in the opening episode of the show and game respectively.

“You’re not my daughter, and I sure as hell ain’t your dad,” he says to Ellie.

word for word. recreating one of the best most emotional scenes in tlou. pedro and bella are hands down the perfect joel and ellie. DOWN TO THE TONE THEYRE INSANE #TheLastOfUs pic.twitter.com/10JRmUKLrr — joel miller defender tlou era (@ellievjoel) February 20, 2023

In the game, Joel jokingly said to Tommy that he didn’t want his wife to come after him if Tommy got hurt, or worse. Ellie and Joel settle their differences and Joel eventually leads Ellie to the University of Eastern Colorado to find the Fireflies. Which, as we know, doesn’t bode well for the pair.