The PC version of The Last of Us: Part I has been delayed

PC players hoping to jump into the world of The Last of Us will have to wait just a bit longer, Naughty Dog announced today.

The upcoming PC port of The Last of Us: Part I has been pushed back just under a month to March 28. The remake of the 2013 PS3 masterpiece dropped on PS5 last year and was due to release on PC on March 3.

The Last of Us Part I PC will now be released on March 28. An update from our team: pic.twitter.com/lvApDT71Xj — Naughty Dog (@Naughty_Dog) February 3, 2023

This news will come as a disappointment to some, especially those who may be experiencing the world of The Last of Us for the first time via HBO’s stellar adaptation, currently in the midst of its first season. But the decision is a necessary one, according to the developer.

“We at the studio have been completely blown away by the outpouring of love and support for The Last of Us these last few weeks,” Naughty Dog said on Twitter. “Hearing your love for the HBO adaptation, seeing your beautiful Photo Mode shots, and learning about how the world and characters our studio created nearly a decade ago continue to reach new and old fans alike floors us every day. We know a lot of you have been revisiting the story that started it all with The Last of Us: Part I on PlayStation 5 console, and we realize many of you have been excited to jump in—some for the first time—when Part I hits PC.”

The HBO adaptation of the first game has been airing to rave reviews since January. It’s currently three episodes into a nine-episode first season, with a second season covering the events of the second game already confirmed.

“These additional few weeks will allow us to ensure this version of The Last of Us lives up to your, and our, standards,” Naughty Dog said. “We are so excited to bring The Last of Us: Part I to a new platform, reaching new and returning players with Joel and Ellie’s unforgettable story of survival, and we hope that you’ll continue to look forward to its PC release on March 28.”

The Last of Us is available now to watch on HBO Max and Naughty Dog is currently hard at work on a multiplayer game set in the universe as well.