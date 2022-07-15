Sea of Thieves is an action-adventure game released by Rare in 2018 which allows players to assume the role of a pirate and roam the open seas. A major draw of this title is the ability to pirate and plunder alongside friends, creating your own crews and engaging in ship combat with other players.

In order to experience Sea of Thieves to its fullest, players will likely need to utilize the game’s cross-platform feature. Below is everything you need to know about Sea of Thieves‘ cross-platform feature, how to enable it, and how to add friends.

Is Sea of Thieves cross-platform?

Sea of Thieves is cross-platform across PC and Xbox, meaning players on either of these platforms can link up with friends. Currently, cross-platform is unavailable for PlayStation players, limiting their potential player and friend pool to other PlayStation users.

Along with being able to play cross-platform with friends, players can also use the game’s cross-save feature. With this feature, you can switch from PC to Xbox while continuing all of your character’s progress.

How to use Sea of Thieves cross-play on Xbox and PC

Sea of Thieves’ cross-platform system is incredibly straightforward: PC and Xbox users will already have cross-play enabled. All players need to do to join lobbies with users on other platforms to add friends through Sea of Thieves in-game system.

How to add friends in Sea of Thieves

Sea of Thieves players will need to add friends through the Xbox app, no matter the platform they are playing on.

How to add friends on PC

In the Xbox app on Windows, go to the ‘Social Tab’ in the top left corner

Click the ‘Search for people’ feature and add any user’s name

When they appear in the drop down list, click their name

In the right of the screen, click ‘Add Friend’

How to add friends on Xbox

Press the Xbox button on your controller and scroll to the second icon

If you’ve played a game with the person you’re attempting to add, look under ‘Recently played with’

If not, you can search for your future friend through the ‘Find someone’ option.

After completing these steps, you will be able to invite any friend to your game via the lobby screen’s ‘Invite Friends’ button. After selecting their name and accepting, you will be able to set across the high seas with your friends!