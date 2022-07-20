Warner Bros.’s newest fighting game, MultiVersus, has both the fighting game community and longtime Warner Bros. fans begging to know if the game will have crossplay.

The game has already received rave reviews because of its gigantic ensemble cast of Warner Bros. characters and riveting gameplaying. Yet, one of the biggest questions people have about Warner Bros. newest fighting game is whether it will feature crossplay and cross-progression.

Here is what you need to know about MultiVersus and if the fighting game will have crossplay available in the game.

Is MultiVersus crossplay/cross-platform?

Image via Warner Bros. Games

It is good news for Warner Bros. fans awaiting the release of Multiversus; the upcoming fighting game will feature full crossplay and cross-progression across all platforms. Players from various platforms will be able to dive deep into the unique mechanics of MultiVersus with friends on any system.

Furthermore, the choice to sync progress between different platforms is another feature that is enabled, meaning anyone looking to transfer their progress from one console to the other will have the ability to do so. To do this, log into your MultiVersus account and all of your progress from the last session will carry over into the new platform you have logged into.

A fighting game that will allow players to gather friends and play together, Multiversus will be available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X\S, and PC. Currently, it is unknown if MultiVersus will be on Nintendo Switch, although it will be a free-to-play game so opting to get the game on PC until further news comes out could be an ideal situation.

People interested in playing MultiVersus can register for the beta on the official MultiVersus website. There are two stages to the open beta. These two stages are known as early access stage and the open testing period. The MultiVersus open beta will be available to the general public on July 26.