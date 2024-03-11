What platforms is MultiVersus on?

It’s been a long bout of silence since first getting a taste of Warner Bros’ platform fighting game MultiVersus, but now we know exactly when it’s coming back, and there are plenty of ways to play.

Recommended Videos

MultiVersus is headed for a full release this May, so it’s time to make sure you’ve got all the appropriate hardware to get in on the action. As gaming fully transitions into the current generation, not every game is going to service previous consoles like the PlayStation 4 or Xbox One. However, in this case, you’re in luck.

Here’s a look at all the devices you can use to get your fighting fix from MultiVersus.

All platforms MultiVersus is available on

Don’t be afraid. Image via Player First Games

You’ll be able to download and play MultiVersus for free on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, PS4, and Xbox One devices from launch day.

PC players get two options. MultiVersus will be available to download on both Steam and the Epic Games store. The only major platform that won’t have access to the fighter on May 28 is Nintendo Switch, and as of right now, there has unfortunately been no indication a version of the game is ever coming for the handheld console.

If you game across multiple devices then there’s great news! MultiVersus will have both cross-progression and crossplay when it arrives, so you can pick up where you left off and play with other gamers across all serviced consoles.

We’ve only got a few months to wait before the game is back, so mark those calendars and get ready for May 28 on whatever platform you like to game on.