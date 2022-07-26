You might be stuck with just Smash Bros. for the time being.

MultiVersus is already a smash hit, breaking more than 60,000 active players on PC alone during the early access period of its open beta. That number will only continue to grow as it enters a full open beta state and welcomes players across a majority of modern gaming platforms, although that currently excludes the Nintendo Switch.

At launch, MultiVersus is a free-to-play platform fighter that features a growing roster of popular characters from across multiple IP. Player First Games and Warner Bros. Games are going to be releasing new content and updates frequently, but news on a Switch port is still scarce.

As a free-to-play title, MultiVersus is already pulling those big numbers on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC via Steam and, with the open beta launch, the Epic Games Store. But Nintendo’s massively popular system has been absent from marketing and updates since the game was first revealed.

Is MultiVersus coming to Nintendo Switch?

No official statement has been shared regarding the potential for MultiVersus coming to Switch post-launch, but we do have some pre-existing comments from PFG co-founder and development lead Tony Huynh, who mentioned back in December that the Switch was left off due to the team needing to focus resources in specific areas.

I understand, it’s a hard decision for us not to launch on the switch, but we have limited resources and had to pick where to use those resources in the short-term. We want to enable as many players as possible to play and enjoy our game. — Tony Huynh (@Tony_Huynh) December 5, 2021

The team working on MultiVersus is self-titled as being on the smaller side, which means they had limited time and resources to work with while making the game. Adding another platform to the pipeline for MultiVersus would have pulled efforts away from other core areas and may have negatively impacted development as a whole. So instead, the team opted to focus on Xbox, PlayStation, and PC.

Huynh did note back in May that the team could look eventually look into a Switch port once development on the current versions of MultiVersus settles down. This likely means that plans are in the works but can’t be acted on until the game launches out of open beta and the team doesn’t need to actively work on so many different elements at once.

For now, Nintendo Switch players are out of luck, but maybe they can get in on the action at some point in the future. Until then, stick to Smash Bros.