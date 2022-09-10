Is Disney Dreamlight Valley free to play?

Many who have had some time with Disney Dreamlight Valley have compared it to Animal Crossing or Stardew Valley, so more people than ever are flocking to the game and have heard that it is free-to-play, which makes the game accessible for a lot of people.

The game does plan to be free-to-play when it comes out of early access. On Sept. 6, the game was released on all platforms as an early access game, but those who want to play it before it officially launches will need to purchase a Founder’s Pack or an Xbox Game Pass subscription to load it up.

There is currently no release date for Disney Dreamlight Valley besides the 2023 window that Gameloft has already given. There might be an update before the end of the year, but for now, the game will remain locked behind a paywall to play it.

Players have a few options if they want to get their hands on the game during the early access period. There are several Founder’s Packs to choose from, and there is always the option of playing it on the Xbox Game Pass with an active subscription.

All Disney Dreamlight Valley Founder’s Packs and what they cost

All Founder’s Packs come with some kind of additional perk than just access to the game. Below are all the editions players can buy, what they come with, and how much they cost.

Standard Edition – $29.99

Two wearable items and nine decoration items

Three design motifs

8,000 Moonstones

Deluxe Edition – $49.99

All Standard Edition cosmetic items

Celestial Sea Turtle animal companion and seven wearable items

10 decoration items

Three design motifs

Deluxe Jersey and Mickey Mouse Headband

14,500 Moonstones

Ultimate Edition – $69.99

All Standard and Deluxe Edition cosmetic items

Regal Fox animal companion and four wearable items

15 decoration items

Three design motifs

Ultimate Jersey and Mickey Mouse Headband

20,000 Moonstones

Those who don’t buy a Founder’s Pack will have to wait until 2023, when the game releases, to play it for free, but the good news is that there are no pay-to-win roadblocks for players. No purchase is required to enjoy the game fully, all purchases are purely for in-game cosmetics.