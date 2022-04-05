How to unlock Galaxy Free Play in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, the sixth installment of the Lego Star Wars video game series, was released on April 5 for multiple platforms such as Windows, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch, and has become an instant hit.

This action-adventure game allows players to play with their favorite characters from Star Wars movies and explore its universe. There’s a game mode named Galaxy Free Play, where players can explore the entire galaxy and visit each planet. This mode, however, is not available right from the get-go.

To unlock Galaxy Free Play in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, players need to complete at least one of nine Star Wars episodes. The first episodes that are available are I, IV, and VII, the same episodes that mark the beginning of the three Star Wars trilogies. After you complete one of these episodes, Galaxy Free Play will be available.

The way to access the Galaxy Free Play mode is via the main menu screen before selecting which episode you want to play or from your holoprojector. Although this free roam mode becomes available right after you finish an episode, its content will not be entirely available.

To fully unlock Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga‘s Galaxy Free Play, you need to complete all nine episodes and the 45 main missions. This way, you’ll have access to all planets and locations.