How to put on customized Mickey Ears in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Every time players might think they’ve caught up with everything there is to do in Disney Dreamlight Valley, Gameloft drops yet another massive update packed with even more for players to explore. The latest major update, named “Pride of the Valley,” is one of the Disney game’s biggest yet. It introduced a wide array of new assets for players and duties to complete—with some, like the one that requires players to wear customized Mickey Ears, being relatively easy to complete.

One of the most significant arrivals is the newest Star Path. This Star Path is themed after the Disney Parks, which means it comes packed with content that those who have visited the parks might recognize.

As players work their way through the Star Path, they’ll be able to earn iconic rides like the Mad Tea Party and the Pixar-Pal-Around, motifs featuring rides from the park like The Little Mermaid ride and the iconic Tower of Terror, two new Dream Styles featuring outfits modeled after the theme parks for Donald Duck and Goofy, and much more.

With such an abundance of unique assets, most players will likely want to begin tackling the duties that the Star Path has outlined for them right away. Generally, these duties are rather straightforward, but sometimes they might be a bit vague and confusing.

One of the first tasks that players will see as they begin the Star Path is to put on customized Mickey Ears. Most duties focus on gathering items, giving gifts, and chatting with residents, which is why this one has stood out and confused players.

How do you put on customized Mickey Ears in Disney Dreamlight Valley?

To complete this Star Path duty, you’ll need to utilize Disney Dreamlight Valley’s customize feature. You can access this feature by opening your player inventory, selecting the wardrobe page, and then clicking the customize option.

Once you’ve found this page, you’ll then want to scroll down until you find the White Mickey Ears. Select this option and customize them however you see fit. You can change the color, add motifs, and move all pieces around to craft any design that you see fit.

If you’re not interested in fully designing your own Mickey Ears and just want to mark the task as done, all you need to do is ensure your character has the ears equipped. Even if they have no design on them, wearing them will mark the task as finished since they are from the customization feature.