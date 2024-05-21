How to play Cassette Beasts with friends in new multiplayer mode

Cassette Beasts’ multiplayer mode is finally here, so now you can jump into your friends’ saves and explore this nostalgic turn-based monster-catching RPG together.

The new update landed on May 20th and includes lots of new multiplayer features, from classic battling and trading to co-op raids. The game’s been out for more than a year without this feature, though, so if you’re unsure how to connect with other players now that the Cassette Beasts multiplayer update is out, keep reading.

How to connect with players in Cassette Beasts multiplayer

Connecting to other players in Cassette Beasts is quick and straightforward, but there are a number of options to choose from.

To play multiplayer, download the latest update for Cassette Beasts, then enter a save and go to the menu. You’ll notice there’s a new option in the corner of the menu that says Play Online. Select that option and you’ll be brought to the new online multiplayer menu.

Here, you can create a lobby, either invite-only or public, or you can join a friend’s lobby using an invite code. There’s even a LAN option if you’re interested in hosting a Cassette Beasts LAN party. You can host up to eight players in a multiplayer session at once.

So far, the multiplayer features seem to be fast and responsive, so you can play with friends without connectivity issues. The update is also completely cross-platform, meaning you can play with friends on PC, Xbox, or Nintendo Switch. Sorry, PlayStation players, there’s still no Cassette Beasts release date on the horizon.

