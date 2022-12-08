How to pick up Woody’s pipe cleaners and popsicle sticks in Disney Dreamlight Valley

The December update of Disney Dreamlight Valley brought the highly anticipated Toy Story Realm to the valley at last. With it came the main duo from the films, which is Woody and Buzz Lightyear, and the ability to finally unlock them as interactive characters.

As has been the case with every Realm containing more than one character thus far, so too does the Toy Story Realm make players unlock the newly added characters within the Realm one at a time. This means that any players hoping to unlock Woody in Disney Dreamlight Valley will first need to unlock Buzz Lightyear.

Screengrab via Gameloft

Related: How to get Stitch in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Once players have unlocked Buzz Lightyear, they can then move on to recruiting his partner, Woody. Woody’s recruitment quest revolves around him asking players for help fixing up Bonnie’s farm. One of the main tasks that players will need to complete for this quest is to gather pipe cleaners and popsicle sticks from around the bedroom.

While Woody’s scavenger hunt around Bonnie’s room is easy enough to do if the game functions correctly, many players have been experiencing issues that do not allow them to actually pick up the required pipe cleaners and popsicle sticks. This means that they are unable to progress through the quest and also unable to invite Woody to their valley.

If this is an issue that you are facing, there are a few factors to take into account to determine whether you are experiencing a bug or a misunderstanding.

How to gather the pipe cleaners and popsicle sticks in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Both of the required items must be gathered in different ways.

To attain the pipe cleaners, players must traverse around Bonnie’s room to find five different candy piles. Players must break each pile with their pickaxe for the pipe cleaners to drop.

To attain the popsicle sticks, players must wander around Bonnie’s room to locate eight paper piles. Players will then need to break each pile with their shovel for the popsicle sticks to drop.

Once players have broken either pile, the pipe cleaners or popsicle sticks should appear on the ground right where the pile used to be. Players should then be able to pick it up.

Some players thought they were experiencing a bug during this quest but instead were attempting to obtain these items in the wrong way or were struggling to locate the items. Thus, ensure that you are doing exactly what you are supposed to, and see the following breakdown of where you can find all of the required pipe cleaners and popsicle sticks before moving on to the troubleshooting phase.

Pipe cleaners locations in Disney Dreamlight Valley

The first pipe cleaner is located right by the entrance of the Toy Story Realm near the red backpack.

Screengrab via Gameloft

The second pipe cleaner can be found inside Bonnie’s closet near the left wall.

Screengrab via Gameloft

The third pipe cleaner is located in the candy pile laying by the bottom of the orange flower table.

Screengrab via Gameloft

The fourth one is hidden away in the opposite corner of where the Toy Story Realm entrance is located.

Screengrab via Gameloft

The last pipe cleaner is near the right side of Bonnie’s bed and by a white storage unit.

Screengrab via Gameloft

Popsicle sticks locations in Disney Dreamlight Valley

The first popsicle stick is also right where players just found the last pipe cleaner at.

Screengrab via Gameloft

The second one is back in the same hidden corner that is opposite of where the Realm entrance is located.

Screengrab via Gameloft

The third popsicle stick is by the orange flower table.

Screengrab via Gameloft

The fourth one is in the middle of Bonnie’s room somewhat close to the end of her bed.

Screengrab via Gameloft

The fifth popsicle stick is right by the Toy Story Ream entrance.

Screengrab via Gameloft

The sixth one is near the ramp that players regularly traverse up to talk to Woody and Buzz Lightyear.

Screengrab via Gameloft

The seventh one is located inside Bonnie’s closet once more.

Screengrab via Gameloft

The eight popsicle stick is right outside Bonnie’s closet near her bed.

Screengrab via Gameloft

Pipe cleaners and popsicle sticks glitch in Disney Dreamlight Valley

If you follow these steps and correctly locate all of the pipe cleaners and popsicle sticks but the items instead jump into a piece of furniture or are otherwise unobtainable as has happened to several Disney Dreamlight Valley players who shared their experiences on Reddit, then you’ll want to try out a few different fixes.

The first method to try is wandering around the area the item was lost in while continuously pressing the pick-up button repeatedly. Many players have found that this can sometimes work depending on how far into the solid object the item flew.

If that doesn’t work, then save and exit your game. Reload it entirely and return to the Realm to see if the issue has been fixed.

Deselect the “You’re My Favourite Deputy” quest and then re-select it.

Players seeking further help can head over to the Disney Dreamlight Valley Discord server, the Reddit page, the official Twitter account, and the bug tracker Trello board to see what other players who are experiencing the same issue suggest to try and see what information Gameloft has shared on the issue. Sometimes, players discover unique and helpful workarounds to otherwise unfixable problems, so looking to the community for help can be a great option while Gameloft may also have some other tips for dealing with glitches.

Image via Gameloft

If none of these methods work to resolve the issue, then you might have to just wait for Gameloft to resolve the issue. To help ensure that a fix is sent out as quickly as possible, players can head over to the Disney Dreamlight Valley bug tracker and report the exact issue they are experiencing so that Gameloft knows that many players are facing the same issue and can prioritize working to resolve it.

Gameloft is usually pretty good at keeping the Trello bug tracker updated, but this particular bug has yet to make an appearance there despite the large number of players discussing the same issue over on Reddit. Regardless, players should continuously check the bug tracker and Disney Dreamlight Valley’s Twitter account for updates on this issue since any player experiencing it will be unable to recruit Woody at all, which makes it quite a big deal.