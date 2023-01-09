How to make Zucchini Puffs in Disney Dreamlight Valley

With over 160 recipes to discover and make, Disney Dreamlight Valley‘s cooking system is one of the most comprehensive activities you can find within the game. But with that many recipes, picking out your next dish can be a bit of a hassle.

So if you’re looking for a relatively easy-to-make three-star dish, Zucchini Puffs might be just the right recipe. Zucchini Puffs will only require you to travel to one far-away zone, if you’ve already gotten Chez Remy set up in the valley. Additionally, this delicious dish can be sold for 632 Star Coins or consumed for a whopping 1,216 energy.

If Zucchini Puffs sound like the right recipe for you, here’s everything you need to know to make the dish in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

How to make Zucchini Puffs

Being a three-star recipe in Disney Dreamlight Valley means Zucchini Puffs require just three unique ingredients to make. Here’s everything you’ll need to make the tasty pastry:

One Zucchini

One Cheese

One Egg

Zucchini will be the most difficult of the three ingredients to acquire. First, you’ll need to unlock the Sunlit Plateau for 7,000 Dreamlight, then you’ll need to repair Goofy’s Stall there. Once both of these tasks have been completed, you can purchase Zucchini or its seeds from the Disney character. But be mindful that if you purchase seeds you’ll have to wait a while for them to grow into the plant you need.

Cheese and Egg can be easily purchased from Chez Remy at 180 and 220 Star Coins, respectively. Chez Remy will be set up in your Valley after you’ve gone to the Ratatouille Realm through the Dream Castle and completed Remy’s quest line. You’ll unlock Cheese, Eggs, and other ingredients after finishing Remy’s quest, A Restaurant Makeover, which can be done after Chez Remy has been set up.

One thing to note is most “puff” dishes in Disney Dreamlight Valley will follow a very similar recipe to this one, aside from the main ingredient. For example, Pumpkin Puffs require one Pumpkin, one Egg, and one Cheese.

Now you’ve gathered all the necessary ingredients, toss them all into a pot along with one Coal at your nearest stove to whip up tasty Zucchini Puffs in Dreamlight Valley. It’s a delicious way to restore some energy or make yourself a few more Star Coins.