How to make Eminem in Infinite Craft

Even though his career took off in the 2000s, Eminem is one of the most popular rappers today. You might never see him live in concert, but you can at least make Eminem in Infinite Craft. Here’s how to do it.

Eminem recipe in Infinite Craft

Combine Rapper and Tetris to get Eminem. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There’s more than one way to make Eminem in Infinite Craft, but the easiest one for me was to combine Rapper with Tetris. I have no idea why this exact combination of words makes Eminem, but I’m guessing he is laying down those rhymes like Tetris blocks. It’s not easy to make Eminem, but you might already have these recipes unlocked and only need to combine them.

How to make Rapper in Infinite Craft

The first step is to make a Rapper, and you can get it by using Cash and Pose. If you don’t have these two recipes unlocked, I recommend checking out the complete guide on how to make Rapper in Infinite Craft. The guide includes 32 steps you need to take to make Rapper and additional recipes you can unlock using this item.

How to make Tetris in Infinite Craft

Tetris is even harder to make than Rapper because you have to go through 50 steps (follow our guide). But the most important bit is that you have to combine Crash and Puzzle. If you only have one of these elements unlocked, you have to backtrack and see which pieces of the puzzle you’re missing (pun intended). I normally start from the end and move back to the top to find any new recipes I missed.

What can you make with Eminem in Infinite Craft?

I admit it was hard to find more related recipes using Eminem since I ended up with Rap after combining him with other elements. Luckily for you, I found Slim Shady and other interesting recipes that you might use later: