How to level up your character quickly in Elden Ring

During their first playthrough of Elden Ring, players are bound to take their time while leveling up their characters, focusing on enjoying the environment and experience before grinding levels. When you create more characters, however, you may want to level up more quickly so you can pick up where you left off with your first one.

Though just playing the game will be more than enough to level up your character and gear them up, players can try a efw methods to speed up the process. These are mainly farming routes and methods that can get quite repetitive, but are some of the best ways to grind in the game. While they’ll yield faster results when it comes to leveling up, players who enjoy setting on to different adventures may find farming routines tedious.

The best Rune farming spot in Elden Ring during early game: Greyoll’s Dragonbarrow

To level up fast in Elden Ring, you’ll need to accumulate Runes quickly. There’s a spawn in Greyoll’s Dragonbarrow that players can easily one-shot with the right equipment. Each takedown will net players around 1,000 Runes, making it a lucrative farming strategy. There’s also a Site of Grace nearby, and players can use it to reset the environment, causing nearby creatures to respawn.

The nearby mobs may look weak at first sight, but they pack quite a punch. Challenging them to a one-on-one duel may be a mistake in most cases. If you’re looking to farm this spot as fast as possible, you’ll want to keep your distance and use sneak attacks when possible.

To get to Greyoll’s Dragonbarrow, players will need to visit the Third Church of Marika. Once you’re at the church, look for a statue with open arms. Follow the road behind it and jump off the tiny cliff to turn right. You’ll find a portal that will instantly teleport you to Greyoll’s Dragonborrow.

Turn around after teleporting and follow down the path beneath the statue with wings until you see a bridge.

The best Rune farming spot in Elden Ring during late game: Elphael, Brace of the Haligtree

The main reason why the Greyoll’s Dragonbarrow farming spot thrives is how accessible it is during the earlier stages of the game. The 1000 Rune reward may not seem that much at first, but considering how fast players can kill the mobs in Greyoll’s Dragonbarrow, the Rune-per-hour rate makes the farm the best option to level up your character in the beginning.

Toward the later stages of your adventure in Elden Ring, however, you’ll start needing more Runes to level up. When that’s the case, players will look for better farming spots that they can collect more Runes from.

Elphael, Brace of the Haligtree, is one of the tougher farming spots to reach in Elden Ring, but its rewards will justify the journey. Players can reach this spot through a secret path that unlocks after completing the Latenna The Albinauric questline.

The enemies in the location all drop a decent number of Runes, meaning you can take down almost everything before resetting the spawns. A single run will be enough to net more than 25,000 Runes, and the run will only get faster as you discover the most optimal paths you can take to make a complete lap around the landmark.

Collecting Runes and leveling up your character in Elden Ring will give you the freedom to test out different builds and strategies. When you first create your character at the beginning of the game, your starting options will depend on your class of choice.