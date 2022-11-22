Tactics are one of the most important aspects of managing a club in Football Manager 2023. Your tactic will dictate what your players will do on the field, so you must devote a good chunk of time creating one or looking into FM forums to find one that suits your playstyle.

People in these forums often come up with great tactics that promise your squad will create a lot of goal-scoring opportunities in matches, while also having a great defending foundation. If you’re new to FM and FM23 is your first game, you might as well check tactics created by other players to understand what works in the soccer management simulator.

Without further ado, here’s everything you need to do to use tactics created by other players in FM23.

How to import user-created tactics in FM23

First of all, you’ll need to download an FM23 tactic. There are tons of specialized forums out there where you can search for tactics, but we have created a special tactic just for this guide. You can download it here.

After the download is finished, open FM23 and load your save game. If you don’t have one yet, just start a new career in the club of your preference. Once you’re in control of a club, click the Tactics tab on the left-side menu.

Screengrab via Sports Interactive

You can select tactics above the interactive field. All you have to do is click there and press the Load button. A new screen will pop up and will ask you to select a tactic you wish to upload to your save game. Once you choose the tactic and press Load on this new screen, the tactic you downloaded will automatically load into your save game and club.

Screengrab via Sports Interactive

Screengrab via Sports Interactive

You can place the FM23 tactic you downloaded anywhere on your PC and still upload it to your FM23 save game. All you have to do is find the right path on the screen where you load your tactic. If you’re new to the game, understand that it takes some periods of training before your squad absorbs a new tactic, so let them practice it a bit before judging whether or not a tactic you downloaded is good.