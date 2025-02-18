All Collectible Memoirs in Lost Records Bloom & Rage

More Cat! After you film the story collectible Kitty! you can start your More Cat! collectible. This will end up being nine bits of footage of the cat, his toys, and his scratch marks.

Critters Start your critters collection by filming Twiglet, the stick insect in Swann’s room. After that, you should be able to film squirrels, snails, butterflies, moths, ants, and frogs.

Birds! Once you capture a bird species, it will show in the bottom right of the box, and you won’t be able to add it again to your collection. Film fifteen different birds throughout the game, in order you should find a cardinal, geese, house finch, gull, owl, heron, robin, raven, thrush, magpie, mallard, tufted titmouse, woodpecker, goldfinch,

Moving in Place You can capture these objects as they flutter, spin, or rotate. You can capture Swann’s bedroom fan, the Movie Palace flag, shoes on the power line by the movie rental place, the red balloon behind Movie Palace, the bunting hanging from the rocket at the abandoned playground, and the shoes hanging from the tree at the abandoned playground.

Hunting There are multiple opportunities to capture footage of hunting season. Film deer, the ranch, towers, traps, bones, arrows, hoof prints, and more throughout the game.

Scenic Views Find scenic views by zooming out when in natural spaces. The scenes are easy to find in the woods, the ice cream shack, the lake, and dusk outside the bar when looking toward the billboard.

Terrible Toys You can find the first of these (a troll doll) at the abandoned playground in the sewer. Another doll is lying in the tent behind the playground. Nora’s garage has a bunny car to the right as you enter.

Moth Girl Chronicles The Moth Girl Chronicles begin when Swann is packing up for the move. The first scene is in Swann’s bedroom when she places Moth Girl on the window sill. Next, at the shore in the evening, place Moth Girl on the rock and film her after the others go in. After interviewing Kat in the playground, place Moth Girl on the slide and then on the swing. You can put Moth Girl on a chair by the fence in the concert scene. The final shot of Moth Girl is before the concert starts. Place her on the amp on stage.

Water Tower You must capture the water tower four times during the game. The first is during the very first scene in Swann’s room. Look out of the window and film the water tower in the distance. You can film it when you return the movie at the rental place. Next, you can film it at night at the abandoned playground and then finally at the bar setting up for the Bloom & Rage gig.

Bullies There are two moments when you can capture the bullies when Kat’s sister Dylan and her boyfriend Corey bully Swann outside the movie rental place. Film them seven times to complete the collection. If you miss a moment to film them, you get another chance when Corey comes to pick up Kat in a later scene after the girls find the abyss.

Forgotten Playground When the friends explore the abandoned playground at night in search of Autumn’s work keys, you capture six pieces of playground apparatus to complete this collection. Film the swing set, roundabout, rocket, slide, bouncy animals, and a teeter-totter.

Spotlight: Autumn Each friend has their own spotlight. Film them at ten different moments throughout the story to complete their spotlight.

Spotlight: Kat Each friend has their own spotlight. Film them at ten different moments throughout the story to complete their spotlight.

Spotlight: Nora Each friend has their own spotlight. Film them at ten different moments throughout the story to complete their spotlight.

Graffiti There are plenty of opportunities to collect images of graffiti from all around the town. There are loads to see at the playground and the bar. Capture ten to complete your collection.

Woodland Ruins At The Blue Spruce Bar in the final scene before the show. Film seven objects around the parking lot, including the phone, the chainlink fence, the satellite dish, the boat and junk behind the bar, the breaker box, and the ranch pickup truck.

Setting the Stage At The Blue Spruce Bar in the final scene before the show. Film seven objects around the parking lot, including the phone, the chainlink fence, the satellite dish, the boat and junk behind the bar, the breaker box and the ranch pickup truck.