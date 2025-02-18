How to unlock the cabin door in Lost Records Bloom & Rage

As the group of friends wander through the woods, trying to find a way home, they stumble upon a dilapidated cabin. As curiosity gets the better of them, they decide to try and get inside the seemingly abandoned home only to find it is locked from the inside. Read on to find out how to unlock the spooky cabin in Lost Records: Bloom & Rage.

How to get into the creepy cabin in Lost Records Bloom & Rage

Although Autumn and Nora are not too keen on investigating the eerie abandoned cabin, Swann and Kat are eager to know what is inside. As usual, you can use Swann’s camcorder to track down some clues, while the attached flashlight can help illuminate any hidden important items.

Don’t forget to capture as many pieces for the collections as possible. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The first thing to do is to explore outside the cabin, filming any undiscovered birds or critters and looking for ways to enter the cabin. You will need to do a good mix of filming with the camcorder and just searching normally with the flashlight. To the right of the cabin is a window covered by wooden slats. Look around that area and find the outside toilet. Hanging from the left corner is a metal hook that you can use to open the cabin window. You can choose to grab the hook yourself and risk a bruised butt or help Kat get it more safely.

The note tells you where to go and how to find each symbol. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Swann will fall inside when you use the hook to open the window, dropping her camcorder outside. Kat will pick it up and hand it to you through the front door hatch. As you try to open the door, you will discover a combination lock with strange symbols on it. The first ring of the lock is broken, but luckily, it is stuck on the right symbol. Now, you must look for a clue to the code. Behind you on the pillar is a note with hints about where you can find the symbols and in what order you must enter them.

Find each glowing symbol to unlock the combination padlock. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The note shows hand-drawn pictures numbered one to four. Search around the cabin for glowing blue symbols in each place pictured. There is an eye above the door; this is the first symbol on the dial stuck in place. The second symbol is a moon, which you can find by entering the attic via the ladder trapdoor in the ceiling to the back of the cabin. You can find the third symbol, a leaf, by examining the cans in the kitchen area. And finally, there is a star symbol by the bear trap.

The note inexplicably disappeared the next time you went to the cabin, but thankfully, the door was never locked again.

