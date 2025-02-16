‘Visionary’ Half-Life 2 and Dishonored art director, Viktor Antonov, dies aged 52

Viktor Antonov, art director for Half-Life 2 and one of the main artists for the first Dishonored game, has passed away at age 52, leaving behind a legacy of stellar visuals across the gaming world. Antonov worked prominently with Bethesda and id Software on Doom and Fallout 4, among other titles.

Recommended Videos

The news of Antonov’s passing was first relayed by one of his colleagues, Marc Laidlaw, yet another Half-Life 2 developer who crafted the game’s story as its writing lead. In an expired post on Instagram (spotted by PC Gamer), Laidlaw called Antonov a “visionary art lead” but had nothing to add regarding the circumstances. Antonov’s work on Half-Life 2 was revolutionary, as he is credited with devising the looks of both the Combine forces and City 17, giving them the unique and recognizable identities that resonate to this day.

Antonov’s work on Half-Life 2 introduced visual elements that influenced many other games over the following two decades. Image via Valve

Working with Arkane on Dishonored, Antonov thought up the visuals for Dunwall, the game’s primary city and setting. Utilizing steampunk elements and Victorian aesthetics, Antonov crafted yet another recognizable locale full of environmental storytelling and immediately known upon a glance. His work with ZeniMax Media, the parent company of both Bethesda and Arkane, would continue throughout the years, with his being credited as an art director on Wolfenstein: The New Order, as well as an art consultant on various other ZeniMax projects, including Fallout 4, Dishonored 2, Doom (2016), and Prey.

In a post on Bluesky, Akrane founder Raphaël Colantonio commented on Antonov’s passing, calling him “instrumental to the success of Arkane Studios and an inspiration to many of us.”

“I wish I told you how much admiration I had for you but we get caught in our lives until a surprise like this hits us,” Colantonio added.

Antonov was born in Bulgaria in 1972 and was 52 years old, and we can only imagine what his brilliance might have added to a potential third Half-Life title.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy