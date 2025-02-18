How to break into The Blue Spruce Bar in Lost Records Bloom & Rage

The final puzzle in Lost Records: Bloom & Rage takes the girls to The Blue Spruce Bar at night to put on their first-ever punk concert. Breaking into the area behind the bar to access the power isn’t as easy as they thought.

Recommended Videos

How to find the code and get behind the bar in Lost Records Bloom & Rage

The friends are almost set up to perform their first performance as the punk band Bloom & Rage, but a few things stand in their way. When Swann, Autumn, Nora, and Kat pull up to The Blue Spruce in Kat’s dad’s pickup truck, they discover the gate is locked with a combination padlock, and the power isn’t working. But nothing will stop them from putting on a show, and they must figure out how to unlock the gate and fix the power.

Should Kat phone Dylan to get the code? Screenshot by Dot Esports

After checking out the lock on the gate, the girls try to find a way to get the code. As Swann, you can suggest Kat could phone her sister Dylan, who works at the bar as a waitress, and ask for the code, lying about why you need to get back there. Although this seems risky, Dylan will give you the code if you choose the lost stray cat option. If you select either of the other options, you have to find another way in. To the right of the pay phone is a motorbike, and the code is inside the pack.

The code is in the pack on the bike. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Open up the pack and examine all the items inside. The code is hidden on a slip of paper clipped to the pager. Read the note and flip it to get the code: up, right, left, up, down. Enter this code on the padlock to access the area behind the bar.

Next, you need to find the power extension cord. This is on top of a box behind the bar’s back entrance, where Kat is rummaging through boxes. Head into the back of the bar, where there is a breaker panel and a power outlet. Plug the extension cord in to discover the outdoor power is not working. Look around for two fuses. One is on the shelf to the right, and another is on the floor to the left. Place them in the breaker panel and tap the switches in this order: 2, 1, 4, 5, 3, 4.

Tap the fuse switches to turn on the power. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Place your Bloom & Rage stickers around the bar to trigger the next cut scene. They should be placed on the back door by the gate, the picnic table, the front of the bar, and the pay phone. The people in the bar will come out, and the electrifying final scenes will begin.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy