How to get World’s Edge in Remnant 2

There are some weapons in Remnant 2 that just mean more than others, and the World’s Edge is right up there with the most prestigious of them. If a fellow wanderer joins your game armed with one of these, then you know they have been to hell and back to get it.

How to get the World’s Edge in Remnant 2

The World’s Edge can only be earned by completing the game on Apocalypse difficulty. This is currently the highest level of difficulty in the game. Enemy health clocks in about four times more than it does on normal, and the damage they dish out will see a similar increase. So, that means that you will die in a couple of hits, even to smaller mobs. The boss scaling is also different, with bosses being much chunkier on the health front, even more so than Nightmare. Finally, many bosses can just one-shot you with their attacks. Yes, Apocalypse difficulty is aptly named, and getting through it certainly deserves some nice rewards.

How to survive in Apocalypse

There are a number of important aspects to surviving at higher difficulties in Remnant 2. First, I would argue that I-frames are more important than heavy armor. You don’t want to try and tank damage at this difficulty, so dodging is the way to go. Pick a good suit of armor that doesn’t drain all your stamina or cause you to slow-roll.

After that, your weapon choices become very important. Weapons form the basis of your build, and you’ll need to really min-max your way to victory here. The Merciless is arguably the best weapon in the game, building into powerful Bleed builds that really get a lot of damage done against bosses. The Engima is also an amazing option, making quick work of the mobs of enemies that will torment the hell out of you on Apocalypse difficulty.

In short, surviving and thriving at Apocalypse difficulty is the result of a lot of time and patience in the game. You need to learn boss patterns, potential area layouts, and almost every secret the game can throw at you.

Select your build carefully, and don’t be afraid to experiment with your archetypes. For example, a Gunslinger and Hunter combo for a bleed build is high risk, high reward. If you find yourself getting punched around by too many enemies, consider mixing it up with a Summoner and Engineer build to help keep the enemies off you.

