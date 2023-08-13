How to get the Merciless long gun in Remnant 2

In Remnant 2, all weapons are designed to fight, but some seem to be a bit crueler than others. The tragic origins of the Merciless seem to have resulted in that weapon being out for blood. If you are looking for a weapon to act as the cornerstone of a Bleed build, then this is it.

How to get the Merciless in Remnant 2

The Merciless can be crafted using the Crimson Membrane that drops from the Doe on Yaesha. Take the Crimson Membrane to McCabe at Ward 13, and she can craft it using 7 Lumenite Crystals and 650 Scrap.

If you visit Yaesha and do not get a quest to kill the Corrupted Ravager, you will need to finish the area as quickly as possible, then reroll it in Adventure Mode to try and get it. If you start at the Red Throne, you will need to reroll to get the quest that you want.

When you arrive at the Ravager and the Doe, shoot the Doe and kill it, netting the Crimson Membrane. If you opt to fight the Ravager, then you will not be able to get it.

Merciless Stats and Mods

The Merciless stats and mod details are as follows:

Damage – 13

RPS – 8.6

Magazine – 50

Accuracy – very high

Ideal Range – 20 meters

Falloff Range – 45 meters

Max Ammo – 250

Critical Chance – 10%

Weak Spot Damage Bonus – 100%

Stagger Modifier – 10%

The Merciless fires flechette rounds apply 250 Bleeding damage over 10 seconds. It also comes with the Bloodline mod that fires a blast that penetrates through all enemies in your path, dealing 150 damage with a 25% critical damage bonus and three times the normal stagger. The damage increases by 50% for each target hit.

The best Bleed build

The Merciless will give players a great weapon for a Bleed build, so let’s break down the other items you will need to get your hands on. Up first, the Abrasive Whetstone. This will increase critical chance by 15% and critical damage by 30% against bleeding targets. The Enlarged Heart Relic will also provide increased to critical chance, and your overall ranged damage.

A good archetype combo is the Gunslinger with the Hunter to really ramp up ranged damage. You can then run the Blood-Tinged ring for survivability, and it will allow healing from being close to bleeding targets. The Timekeeper’s Jewel ring will also increase how long status effects last, giving you extra time on the bleed ticks from Merciless.

