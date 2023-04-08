In Disney Dreamlight Valley, you can befriend different characters and complete their friendship quests. Simba and Nala have been recently added to the game, along with various new quests, recipes, decoration items, and more. That’s not all: the limited-time Eggstravaganza event has also arrived in the game, bringing unique items, daily and weekly quests, and unique meals you can prepare.

Celebrating the arrival of Spring, the Eggstravaganza event will feature various quests and activities that you can participate in. Three new Spring-themed items were added to the game, which can be found all around the valley. The Wild Spring Eggs is one of the new items added to the game with the Eggstravaganza event, and you will need this ingredient to prepare some of the brand-new recipes.

Here’s how to get Wild Spring Eggs in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Where to find Wild Spring Eggs in Disney Dreamlight Valley

The Eggstravaganza event introduced three new items to Disney Dreamlight Valley. These include the Egg-cellent Fruit, Spring V-EGG-etable, and the Wild Spring Eggs. Likewise, you also have a few Spring-themed furniture pieces added to the game. You can craft these decoration items and place them around the village to celebrate the season.

To complement these decorations, you can also prepare meals like the Spring Eggs Mimosa and Spring Eggs Bowl. Both of these recipes require you to find Wild Spring Eggs, and here’s how you can get them.

Screengrab via Gameloft

The Wild Spring Eggs are light-blue in color and can be found on the ground at any of the biomes in Disney Dreamlight Valley. Unlike the Egg-cellent Fruit that grows in bushes, Wild Spring Eggs spawn on the ground. Usually, these Wild Spring Eggs spawn every hour, and you can collect and store them to prepare recipes later. Check the image above to see how Wild Spring Eggs look in-game.

Besides cooking tasty Spring-themed recipes, the Wild Spring Eggs can be used for another purpose. You can use this item with the Egg-cellent Fruit to craft Spring V-EGG-etable seeds at the Crafting Station. Spring V-EGG-etable is not abailable as ground loot, and you cannot harvest it from bushes either. The only method to get this new item is to craft Spring V-EGG-etable seeds by using Wild Spring Eggs and Egg-cellent Fruit. Here are all the cooking and crafting recipes requiring Wild Spring Eggs in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Cooking

Spring Egg Mimosa Egg-cellent Fruit Spring V-EGG-etable Wild Spring Eggs Basil

Spring Egg Bowl Spring V-EGG-etable Egg-cellent Fruit Wild Spring Eggs Sugarcane Cocoa Beans



Crafting

“Don’t Put ‘Em All in One Basket” Basket Spring V-EGG-etable (5) Wild Spring Eggs (10) Fiber (20) Egg-cellent Fruit (10)

Sunny Side Up Arch Spring V-EGG-etable (25) Egg-cellent Fruit (25) Wild Spring Eggs (25) Iron Ingot (20)

Over Easy Chair Egg-cellent Fruit (5) Wild Spring Eggs (5)

Spring Stall Egg-cellent Fruit (10) Spring V-EGG-etable (10) Wild Spring Eggs (10) Hardwood (10)

V-EGG-etable Seed Egg-cellent Fruit Wild Spring Eggs Dreamlight (20)

Spring Egg Bounty Egg-cellent Fruit (15) Wild Spring Eggs (15) Spring V-EGG-etable (15) Stone (50)



We recommend crafting a large storage box to keep all the eggs you find, as you will need to collect a ton of these items to complete quests, prepare meals, and craft decorations during the Eggstravaganza event in Disney Dreamlight Valley.