How to get mods on Xbox Series X|S

If you’ve ever played games on a PC, you’ll know about the extensive modding libraries players create for their favorite games. These user-generated mods can change how the game runs, implement new textures and graphics, add cosmetic items, and incorporate fresh gameplay mechanics.

Recommended Videos

As consoles continue to develop, modders are beginning to access the world of console gaming. Here is everything you need to know about modding games with the Xbox Series X|S.

Can you get mods on Xbox Series X|S?

Bethesda games are the easiest to mod on Xbox. Image via Bethesda.

Yes, you can download mods for select games with an Xbox Series X|S, but there is a catch. Currently, the easiest way to download mods on the Xbox Series X|S is by playing games with built-in mod marketplaces. A few popular titles have mod marketplaces readily available within the game where users can upload or download mods freely.

Here is a list of the Xbox games that support mods with a built-in marketplace:

Typically, this mod marketplace can be accessed from the pause menu or the title screen. By entering the marketplace, you’ll find free content to download and immediately add to your game. However, many of these mod marketplaces only feature content uploaded by console users, so not every mod found online can be downloaded.

If an Xbox game doesn’t have a built-in mod marketplace, your modding options are significantly slimmer.

How to mod games without a mod marketplace on Xbox Series X|S

Modding on Xbox is a challenge. Image via Microsoft

To begin modding games without mod marketplaces, you’ll have to sign up for a Microsoft Developer Account on their website. This allows users to access developmental files and run emulators to play older games with mods.

Sadly, these developer tools don’t allow users to access new retail games. Going forward, Microsoft may allow gamers to access more modding tools and equipment, but the system is rather bare-bones at the moment. Overall, the best modding experience is always found on a PC.

Can you mod Xbox Game Pass games on PC?

PC gaming is always the easiest way to use mods. Image via Microsoft.

If you happen to have a PC, then there is a way to play Xbox titles with mods. Thankfully, most games you install from Xbox Game Pass onto your PC can be modded, so long as there’s an online community supporting the game. To access modding capabilities, make sure you install all your Game Pass games with the Advanced Installation feature on.

This ensures that the games are installed in a separate folder you create where you can then download and install mods. If you don’t use the Advanced Installation feature, then your games will get automatically installed within your Windows Apps folder, where they can’t be modded.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy