How to get food in Pathless Woods

It’s easy to get distracted gathering resources and perfecting your construction skills in Pathless Woods. So much so that you might not even realize the passing hours until your stomach starts growling.

Despite how cozy and adorable Pathless Woods‘ visuals are, you can’t forget this is a survival game in which you fight against enemies and the passage of time for your life. Venturing out to gather resources and set up your hut without monitoring your Hunger meter can quickly lead to your character experiencing starvation. This unpleasant state is accompanied by a growling noise, signaling your character’s need for food. In this guide, I’ll show you where you can get food in Pathless Woods.

How to cure Hunger in Pathless Woods

Come here, chicks. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The best way to get food in the early game of Pathless Woods is to harvest Yam and Staw Mushrooms or hunt Chickens and Rabbits in the wild.

You can find Yam and Straw Mushrooms growing naturally on the ground, particularly in the area where you first spawn. This only staves off starvation by five to eight Satiety points.

Chickens and rabbits roam this starting area, too. Use a Flint Knife to hunt them and hold F to pick up their eggs or meat. Meat and eggs can replenish your Hunger meter faster than Yam and Straw Mushrooms.

Later in the game, you can grow your own crops on a farm, keep a stash of edible veggies in a chest, and even cook meals in a fireplace to stave off hunger in Pathless Woods.

