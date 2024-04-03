Category:
General

How to get food in Pathless Woods

You can't expect to build a cozy empire on an empty stomach.
Image of Cande Maldonado
Cande Maldonado
|
Published: Apr 3, 2024 04:26 am
character farming and cooking Pathless Woods
Image via AniYa Games Studio

It’s easy to get distracted gathering resources and perfecting your construction skills in Pathless Woods. So much so that you might not even realize the passing hours until your stomach starts growling.

Recommended Videos

Despite how cozy and adorable Pathless Woods‘ visuals are, you can’t forget this is a survival game in which you fight against enemies and the passage of time for your life. Venturing out to gather resources and set up your hut without monitoring your Hunger meter can quickly lead to your character experiencing starvation. This unpleasant state is accompanied by a growling noise, signaling your character’s need for food. In this guide, I’ll show you where you can get food in Pathless Woods.

How to cure Hunger in Pathless Woods

character finding chickens Pathless Woods
Come here, chicks. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The best way to get food in the early game of Pathless Woods is to harvest Yam and Staw Mushrooms or hunt Chickens and Rabbits in the wild.

  • You can find Yam and Straw Mushrooms growing naturally on the ground, particularly in the area where you first spawn. This only staves off starvation by five to eight Satiety points.
  • Chickens and rabbits roam this starting area, too. Use a Flint Knife to hunt them and hold F to pick up their eggs or meat. Meat and eggs can replenish your Hunger meter faster than Yam and Straw Mushrooms.

Later in the game, you can grow your own crops on a farm, keep a stash of edible veggies in a chest, and even cook meals in a fireplace to stave off hunger in Pathless Woods.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article NIGHT CROWS codes (April 2024)
<img src='Screenshot of two characters fighting in Night Crows'>
Category: Codes
Codes
General
General
NIGHT CROWS codes (April 2024)
Joey Carr Joey Carr Apr 3, 2024
Read Article Top 10 best esports crowds of all time
<img src='The golden MSI trophy, sitting on a plinth, infront of a packed arena.'>
Category: General
General
Top 10 best esports crowds of all time
Anish Nair Anish Nair Apr 3, 2024
Read Article Best April Fools jokes in the games industry 2024
<img src='A woman putting on the "Virtual Boy Pro" accessory for the Nintendo Switch.'>
Category: General
General
Best April Fools jokes in the games industry 2024
Yash Nair Yash Nair Apr 3, 2024
Related Content
Read Article NIGHT CROWS codes (April 2024)
<img src='Screenshot of two characters fighting in Night Crows'>
Category: Codes
Codes
General
General
NIGHT CROWS codes (April 2024)
Joey Carr Joey Carr Apr 3, 2024
Read Article Top 10 best esports crowds of all time
<img src='The golden MSI trophy, sitting on a plinth, infront of a packed arena.'>
Category: General
General
Top 10 best esports crowds of all time
Anish Nair Anish Nair Apr 3, 2024
Read Article Best April Fools jokes in the games industry 2024
<img src='A woman putting on the "Virtual Boy Pro" accessory for the Nintendo Switch.'>
Category: General
General
Best April Fools jokes in the games industry 2024
Yash Nair Yash Nair Apr 3, 2024
Author
Cande Maldonado
Though Cande started her journey in the video game industry as a localization specialist six years ago, she soon realized that her true calling was to annoy NPCS and smash virtual pottery. Under Nintendo and Square Enix's chokehold, she will willingly pour hours upon hours into reaching 100% completion in the longest roleplaying games ever made. But hey, who needs fresh air and sunlight when you can just live in Ivalice?