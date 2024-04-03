Pathless Woods Tools: How to craft a Pickaxe, Axe, Hammer, and Knife

In Pathless Woods, cozy vibes meet survival challenges, but it’s survival that takes the spotlight. Without the right tools, you’ll find yourself meeting an untimely end come nightfall.

Pathless Woods features an in-depth crafting and building system. In just a few hours, you can transform yourself from a homeless newcomer into a wealthy dynasty residing in a majestic Chinese castle. Still, it’s easy to get the crafting and building systems mixed up in the early game. In this guide, I’ll show you how to craft a Pickaxe, Axe, Hammer, and Knife for your cozy adventures in Pathless Woods.

How to craft a Pickaxe in Pathless Woods

For all your stone needs. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To craft a Pickaxe, get the following ingredients:

Two Stones: Found on the ground or picked from rocks.

Found on the ground or picked from rocks. One Straw Rope: Crafted using Common Rush, which can be picked from the ground.

Crafted using Common Rush, which can be picked from the ground. One Wood: Found on the ground or chopped from trees.

When you have all the required ingredients, press Z to enter the Crafting menu. Under the Handicraft section, look for the Stone Pick icon, select it, and then choose the Craft option. This adds the Stone Pick to your inventory. Keep in mind that if your inventory is full, the crafted item moves to your green handbag on the left side of the screen.

How to craft an Axe in Pathless Woods

Those trees won’t chop themselves. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To craft an Axe, get the following ingredients:

Two Stones: Found on the ground or picked from rocks.

Found on the ground or picked from rocks. One Straw Rope: Crafted using Common Rush, which can be picked from the ground.

Crafted using Common Rush, which can be picked from the ground. One Wood: Found on the ground or chopped from trees.

When ready, press Z to access the Crafting menu. Look for the Stone Axe icon under Handicraft and select the Craft option to make it. Don’t forget to press B to access your handbag if you can’t find the item in your inventory.

How to craft a Knife in Pathless Woods

Hunting is a must unless you want to starve. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To craft a Knife, get one Flint, a red crystal you can find scattered around the spawning area. Then, open the Crafting menu with Z and look for the Flint Knife to craft it.

How to craft a Hammer in Pathless Woods

A builder’s favorite tool. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To craft a Hammer, you first need to build a Workbench in Pathless Woods. You can find the Workbench recipe in the Building menu, which you can access by pressing X. Under the Crafting section, craft a Workbench with 25 Wood, two Straw Ropes, and five Stones.

Then, approach the Workbench, press E, and select the Stone Hammer. Here’s what you need to craft one:

Two Stones: Found on the ground or picked from rocks.

Found on the ground or picked from rocks. One Straw Rope: Crafted using Common Rush, which you can pick up from the ground.

Crafted using Common Rush, which you can pick up from the ground. One Wood: Found on the ground or harvested from trees.

