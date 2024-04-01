For the Eggstravaganza event, there are a couple of weird meals you can make in Disney Dreamlight Valley. All of these dishes include Easter Eggs as one of their primary ingredients, and one of the meals you can make is Spring Chocolate.

Recommended Videos

The special Easter Eggstravaganza recipes can be made year-round as long as you store away enough ingredients to cook them with while the event is active. Whether you want to make this dish for the event or for later on, you need to know how to make Spring Chocolate in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Spring Chocolate Disney Dreamlight Valley recipe

You have to grow some strange vegetables for this one. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Spring Chocolate is a three-star Disney Dreamlight Valley dish, which means it has just three ingredients you need to use. These ingredients are:

One Spring V-EGG-etable

One Cocoa Bean

One Sugarcane

As long as you already have these three ingredients, all you need to do is combine them at any cooking station to make Spring Chocolate, which is a crucial part of the Spring Taste Test duty. If you don’t have all of these items, then you first need to set out to get them.

How to get Spring V-EGG-etable in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Spring V-EGG-etable is the toughest ingredient to get for the Spring Chocolate recipe since it’s one of the Easter Eggs you can obtain during the Eggstravaganza event. This is the trickiest one to get since you first need both Wild Spring Egg and Egg-cellent Fruit before you can craft Spring V-EGG-etable Seeds at a crafting station.

This might be the weirdest plant you can grow. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once you have a Spring V-EGG-etable Seed made, plant and water it like you would any other crop. It takes about 30 minutes to grow and needs to be watered a second time after 15 minutes have passed. After the full 30 minutes pass, you can harvest this plant and use it to cook up Spring Chocolate.

How to get Cocoa Beans in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Cocoa Beans can be gathered from Cacao Trees that start off growing around the Glade of Trust and Sunlit Plateau biomes. There are five of these trees in total, and each one has three Cocoa Beans ready for you to collect.

Like all other trees, you can move your Cacao Trees to any biome you like, which means they might not be where they originally started. If you’re struggling to recall where you moved them to, check the map for Fruit icons and visit all locations where this icon is present since your Cacao Trees will be located at one of them.

Look for the Fruit icon to track down your trees. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Kacee Fay

How to get Sugarcane in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Sugarcane is a crop you can grow after purchasing and planting Sugarcane Seeds from Goofy’s Stall in the Dazzle Beach biome. Sugarcane Seeds cost seven Star Coins and each plant you harvest yields one Sugarcane for you to collect, although you can collect more if you bring a gardening buddy along. This plant only takes seven minutes to grow.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more