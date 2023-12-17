Category:
General

Top cozy fashion games if you miss Style Savvy Trendsetter

Can we please bring back Style Savvy Trendsetter?
Image of Jazmine Corniel
Jazmine Corniel
|
Published: Dec 16, 2023 10:03 pm
A group of girls posing behind a purple backdrop.

I loved playing Style Savvy Trendsetter when I was younger. I also have a lot of memories crafting fashion trends on the Barbie and Bratz websites. There are plenty out there who crave fashion games and I have found a few that satisfy my hunger to design. 

Content Continues After Ad
Content Continues After Ad

Life Makeover

A group of girls posing
Image via Archosaur Games

Life Makeover is at the top of my list because of the high-quality fashion and modifications you can make to your avatar. I’ve spent hours on this game earning gems, going through the main story, and taking part in the limited-time events. Your avatar can be unique and you can make a perfect representation of yourself if you want to.    

The best part about this game is the fashion and make-up you can earn as you’re playing. There’s a gacha system put in place, but it feels fair. You don’t have to spend a lot to earn a rare five-star outfit or accessory. In addition to the outfits you can earn you can also design your clothes by using patterns and dyeing the clothes you already have. This turns your modeling career into a fashion designer career in an instant.

Content Continues After Ad
Content Continues After Ad

Shining Nikki

Five girls posing
Image via Papergames

Before Shinining Nikki there was Love Nikki and I have played both. Love Nikki was great for its time, but Shining Nikki is the much-needed upgrade. Nikki is back and you can design her in beautifully looking clothes you can earn from either the gacha shop, events, crafting, or main story. You can also hang out with Nikki in her inspiration space where you can talk about life and learn about her. 

The best part of the game is battling against players by using the clothes you have earned that fit the theme. There are tons of creative players out there who go above and beyond when entering these contests and I love seeing it. Because I crave designer and fashion games, Shining Nikki will always be at the top of my list.

Content Continues After Ad
Content Continues After Ad

Kim Kardashian: Hollywood 

Two women next to a silver star.
Image via Glu Mobile

This is still one of my favorite fashion games to play on my phone. I like that I can purchase designer clothes and customize my avatar freely. The story focuses on becoming famous as Kim Kardashian. Although you might not be as famous as a Kardashian, the game likes to make you feel as if you have a chance. You’ll need to take part in Hollywood-inspired events such as going to photoshoots, attending red-carpet events, and dating. Learn how the elite are living and eventually, you’ll be climbing the ranks to become an A-lister.

The Sims 4

A group of Sims gathering and cooking in a kitchen.
Image via EA

The Sims 4 is a game that should be on everyone’s radar if you’re interested in fashion. There are players out there who focus on creating extravagant homes but I am someone who loves to customize my Sims. I have tons of custom content that I use to create a Sim that’s perfect for my gameplay. 

Content Continues After Ad
Content Continues After Ad

Although it’s not exactly a fashion game, you definitely can play it as one. For example, one of my Sims is a model who attends photoshoots regularly and needs to have glamorous outfits. Once I am done customizing my Sim, I take pictures to showcase them.

Selfy Collection 

Three animated girls in cute dresses
Image via Nintendo

Grab your Switch and load up Selfy Collection! You can create tons of outfits in Selfy Collection and it’s just the right amount of serotonin you need if you want to play a fashion game. You can coordinate outfits, travel the world, and create designs for other characters to wear. 

Content Continues After Ad
Content Continues After Ad

Related

Adorable Sims 4 story leaves players in tears
The Sims 4 to finally add multi-resident lots with For Rent expansion pack

I love this game for the cute graphics and being able to see other players’ portfolios. It makes me feel as if I’m a real designer and that’s what I loved about Style Savvy was building my shop. You can choose from over 5,000 pieces of fashion that range from hairstyles down to accessories. 

related content

Read Article Is Phasmophobia on Xbox?
A screengrab from the Phasmophobia Apocalypse trailer showing the logo for the update

Is Phasmophobia on Xbox?

Gökhan Çakır Gökhan Çakır Dec 16, 2023
Read Article Tower Defense Simulator (TDS) codes (December 2023)

Tower Defense Simulator (TDS) codes (December 2023)

Joey Carr Joey Carr Dec 16, 2023
Read Article All NBA 2K Mobile codes (December 2023): Get Energy Recharges, Wheel Spins, Free Player Cards, and more

All NBA 2K Mobile codes (December 2023): Get Energy Recharges, Wheel Spins, Free Player Cards, and more

Gökhan Çakır Gökhan Çakır Dec 16, 2023
Read Article Project New World Codes (December 2023) [Haze Piece]

Project New World Codes (December 2023) [Haze Piece]

Joey Carr Joey Carr Dec 16, 2023
Read Article Fruit Battlegrounds Codes (December 2023) — Free Gems!

Fruit Battlegrounds Codes (December 2023) — Free Gems!

Joey Carr Joey Carr Dec 16, 2023

Related Content

Read Article Is Phasmophobia on Xbox?
A screengrab from the Phasmophobia Apocalypse trailer showing the logo for the update
Category:
General
General

Is Phasmophobia on Xbox?

Gökhan Çakır Gökhan Çakır Dec 16, 2023
Read Article Tower Defense Simulator (TDS) codes (December 2023)
Category:
Codes
Codes
General
General

Tower Defense Simulator (TDS) codes (December 2023)

Joey Carr Joey Carr Dec 16, 2023
Read Article All NBA 2K Mobile codes (December 2023): Get Energy Recharges, Wheel Spins, Free Player Cards, and more
Category:
Codes
Codes
General
General

All NBA 2K Mobile codes (December 2023): Get Energy Recharges, Wheel Spins, Free Player Cards, and more

Gökhan Çakır Gökhan Çakır Dec 16, 2023
Read Article Project New World Codes (December 2023) [Haze Piece]
Category:
Codes
Codes
General
General

Project New World Codes (December 2023) [Haze Piece]

Joey Carr Joey Carr Dec 16, 2023
Read Article Fruit Battlegrounds Codes (December 2023) — Free Gems!
Category:
Codes
Codes
General
General

Fruit Battlegrounds Codes (December 2023) — Free Gems!

Joey Carr Joey Carr Dec 16, 2023
Continue to next article

Author

Jazmine Corniel