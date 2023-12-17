Top cozy fashion games if you miss Style Savvy Trendsetter

I loved playing Style Savvy Trendsetter when I was younger. I also have a lot of memories crafting fashion trends on the Barbie and Bratz websites. There are plenty out there who crave fashion games and I have found a few that satisfy my hunger to design.

Life Makeover

Image via Archosaur Games

Life Makeover is at the top of my list because of the high-quality fashion and modifications you can make to your avatar. I’ve spent hours on this game earning gems, going through the main story, and taking part in the limited-time events. Your avatar can be unique and you can make a perfect representation of yourself if you want to.

The best part about this game is the fashion and make-up you can earn as you’re playing. There’s a gacha system put in place, but it feels fair. You don’t have to spend a lot to earn a rare five-star outfit or accessory. In addition to the outfits you can earn you can also design your clothes by using patterns and dyeing the clothes you already have. This turns your modeling career into a fashion designer career in an instant.

Shining Nikki

Image via Papergames

Before Shinining Nikki there was Love Nikki and I have played both. Love Nikki was great for its time, but Shining Nikki is the much-needed upgrade. Nikki is back and you can design her in beautifully looking clothes you can earn from either the gacha shop, events, crafting, or main story. You can also hang out with Nikki in her inspiration space where you can talk about life and learn about her.

The best part of the game is battling against players by using the clothes you have earned that fit the theme. There are tons of creative players out there who go above and beyond when entering these contests and I love seeing it. Because I crave designer and fashion games, Shining Nikki will always be at the top of my list.

Kim Kardashian: Hollywood

Image via Glu Mobile

This is still one of my favorite fashion games to play on my phone. I like that I can purchase designer clothes and customize my avatar freely. The story focuses on becoming famous as Kim Kardashian. Although you might not be as famous as a Kardashian, the game likes to make you feel as if you have a chance. You’ll need to take part in Hollywood-inspired events such as going to photoshoots, attending red-carpet events, and dating. Learn how the elite are living and eventually, you’ll be climbing the ranks to become an A-lister.

The Sims 4

Image via EA

The Sims 4 is a game that should be on everyone’s radar if you’re interested in fashion. There are players out there who focus on creating extravagant homes but I am someone who loves to customize my Sims. I have tons of custom content that I use to create a Sim that’s perfect for my gameplay.

Although it’s not exactly a fashion game, you definitely can play it as one. For example, one of my Sims is a model who attends photoshoots regularly and needs to have glamorous outfits. Once I am done customizing my Sim, I take pictures to showcase them.

Selfy Collection

Image via Nintendo

Grab your Switch and load up Selfy Collection! You can create tons of outfits in Selfy Collection and it’s just the right amount of serotonin you need if you want to play a fashion game. You can coordinate outfits, travel the world, and create designs for other characters to wear.

I love this game for the cute graphics and being able to see other players’ portfolios. It makes me feel as if I’m a real designer and that’s what I loved about Style Savvy was building my shop. You can choose from over 5,000 pieces of fashion that range from hairstyles down to accessories.