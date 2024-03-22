Best farm names for Stardew Valley: Farm name list

If you want to truly immerse yourself in your newest farming endeavor for Stardew Valley, then coming up with the perfect farm name takes top priority. Here are the best farm names in Stardew Valley, with reference to popular works of fiction that include famous farms.

Stardew Valley farm name guide

What name will you choose? Screenshot by Dot Esports

You select a farm name at the start of a new playthrough in Stardew Valley. You can input your farm name underneath your character name in the character creation menu. Farm names are limited to 12 characters. While it has no real effect on your Stardew Valley playthrough, choosing an appropriate name to match the surroundings, characters, and scenery is a top priority for many players.

Don’t type “Farm” into the Farm Name field as it includes “Farm” in the title by default. For example, if you type in “Herschel’s Farm” it reads in-game as “Herschel’s Farm Farm.” Look at the farm types to gain inspiration for farm names. There are eight farm types, each with a unique look, perks, and layout to immerse yourself in. These are:

Standard Farm : A large open space to design your farm.

: A large open space to design your farm. Riverland Farm : A farm spread across multiple islands with riverbanks joining the land together. Perfect for fishing.

: A farm spread across multiple islands with riverbanks joining the land together. Perfect for fishing. Forest Farm : Limited farming space, but includes a plethora of resources from the forest.

: Limited farming space, but includes a plethora of resources from the forest. Hill-top Farm : Difficult terrain to design your farm on, but mining takes top priority.

: Difficult terrain to design your farm on, but mining takes top priority. Wilderness Farm : Similar to a Standard Farm, but monsters roam at night.

: Similar to a Standard Farm, but monsters roam at night. Four Corners Farm : Four parcels of land, each with their own perk. Designed specifically for co-op.

: Four parcels of land, each with their own perk. Designed specifically for co-op. Beach Farm : Large open space for fishing and foraging, with the occasional washed up supply crate. Sprinklers cannot work here.

: Large open space for fishing and foraging, with the occasional washed up supply crate. Sprinklers cannot work here. Meadowland Farm: A dense forest with ponds and a river flowing through the land. Get yourself a Barn to complete this farm type.

Best farm names to use in Stardew Valley

Maybe Jesus will be there. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Keeping these farm types in mind, here are our top 11 picks for farm names in Stardew Valley. We hope one of these inspires you:

Animal Farm or Manor Farm: Short, simple, and a direct reference to George Orwell’s famous 1945 novel. The same author of Nineteen Eighty-Four, Orwell frequently deals with ideas of rebellion, freedom, and surveillance in a dystopian world not too far from our own. Recommended for the Standard or Forest Farm. Herschel’s Farm: A classic reference to The Walking Dead‘s (2012) Herschel’s Farm. Perfect for a Wilderness Farm. Hilltop Colony Farm: Perfect for the Hill-top Farm type and referencing another Walking Dead (2015) community. Coldwind Farm: Dead by Daylight‘s farm location. We recommend the Wilderness Farm for this one. Sawyer Farm: Reference to the Texas Chainsaw Massacre (1974). Yes, a lot of horror references here for such a cozy game. A simple Forest Farm would match this vibe. Zuckerman Farm: This one is for the animal lovers, as it references Charlotte’s Web (1952). The Standard or Meadowlands Farm would work for this one. Prairie Farm: A throwback to the prairie farms of Little House on the Prairie (1974) and Wizard of Oz (1939). A Standard Farm would be best here. Green Gables Farm: The classic farm name of Anne of Green Gables (1908). Great for the Riverland Farm type as the novel is set on Prince Edward Island. The Beach Farm: While the Beach is not set on a farm in Alice in Borderland (2010), its name fits the Beach Farm type in Stardew Valley. Kazuo’s Farm: Reference to Studio Ghibli’s Only Yesterday (1991). Choose the Meadowlands Farm for this one. There are many RPGs with an anime-style aesthetic and farming lifestyle (Story of Seasons, My Time at Sandrock, Animal Crossing, and Rune Factory). Mikage Farm: For anime fans out there, an underrated farming anime called Silver Spoon (2013) may be the one for you. The Riverland Farm is best here for the location variety as seen in the series.

You cannot change your farm name in-game. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can change your character’s name and any pet names with ease, but the same cannot be said for your chosen farm name. You cannot change your farm on console in Stardew Valley. The only real way to change your farm name is within the game files on PC. Open %appdata%\Roaming\StardewValley\Saves\ via Notepad and make your adjustments when you find <farmName>farm_name</farmName>. You must make backup saves before you attempt this.

