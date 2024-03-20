All new pets in Stardew Valley 1.6 update

If you love adopting pets in Stardew Valley, Patch 1.6 will be right up your street. Not only does it introduce exciting changes to pet adoption as a whole, but it also adds new pets for you to shelter.

Here are all the new pets you can get with Stardew Valley Patch 1.6—plus all new changes associated with adopting pets in the game.

All new pets and pet adoption changes in Stardew Valley 1.6 update

Welcome the new members. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Stardew Valley Patch 1.6 introduces two new breeds of dogs and cats, and two kinds of turtles. So you are no longer restricted to just barks and meows now that you can choose an adorable turtle to be by your side.

With Patch 1.6, you can now adopt multiple pets too. If you have a dog or cat, you can still get a second or third pet of the same or different species. It also introduces hats for your pet dogs and cats, so you can dress them up to make them even more adorable. In addition, pets who love you will drop gifts occasionally.

Besides dogs, cats, and turtles, you can shelter coop and barn animals like chickens, pigs, and rabbits. But note they don’t count pets.

How to get a turtle pet in Stardew Valley

If you want a turtle pet (or a second pet in Stardew Valley), you must maximize the relationship with your first pet. Once this is done, follow the steps below:

Purchase a Water Bowl from Robin’s shop for 5,000 Gold and build it near your home (requires 25 Hardwood). Once done, check your letterbox for Marnie’s letter. She will talk about how well you take care of your pet and that you are eligible for more adoptions. Once you read the letter, visit Marnie’s shop and interact with her. Select the Adopt Pets option and scroll down to find the turtle you want to adopt. Note that adopting a second pet will cost you some Gold. Once you exchange the Gold required, you can name your new pet, after which Marnie will send them to your home.

The green turtle costs 60,000 Gold, while the purple one is a whopping 500,000 Gold.

