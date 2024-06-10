How to get and use Redstone Shards in Dark and Darker

If you’re looking to elevate your dungeon-crawling experience in Dark and Darker, get your hands on Redstone Shards.

Dark and Darker mainly has two in-game currencies: Redstone and Bluestone shards. While you mainly earn Bluestone shards by leveling up your triumph level, you can’t obtain Redstone shards through normal progression. Here’s everything you need to know about Redstone Shards in Dark and Darker.

What are Redstone Shards and how to use them in Dark and Darker

Cosmetics give you an edge with a small debuff. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Redstone Shards are Dark and Darker’s premium currency, which you can buy with real money. You need them to get Legendary Status and other in-game cosmetics, item skins, and emotes. You can purchase Redstone Shards in your local currency, and they’re non-refundable.

To buy Redstone Shards, load up the game and navigate to the store page to select your preferred bundle. You can buy one Redstone Shard for $2, up to $30 for 15. You can spend those 15 Redstone Shards to purchase Legendary Status. This is already given to players who bought the game before it went free-to-play, and with it, you get access to more Character Slots, High-Roller Dungeons, Shared Stash, and become a Trader in the marketplace.

In terms of cosmetics, the game has race skins that change your appearance while you’re raiding dungeons and add buffs to your character. Lycan skins give you +3 Vigor while taking away your ability to wear headgear. On the other hand, Elite Skeleton skin gives you +10 magic resistance and -10 armor resistance, which opens the door to a different type of gameplay.

