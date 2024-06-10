How to fix Dark and Darker stuck on connecting error

Experiencing connectivity errors while playing Dark and Darker can be frustrating. Luckily, there are ways to troubleshoot your system and fix the problem.

Dark and Darker is a fantasy FPS dungeon PvPvE experience. Players choose any of the many classes and explore a dungeon full of scary enemies while collecting riches for their bravery. They also face other players who share the same goal and try to outlast each other to get the most out of their adventures. But frequent server-related may disrupt your quests from time to time. Here’s everything you need to know about Dark and Darker’s connecting errors and how to fix them.

Dark and Darker stuck on connecting error fixes

Here are a few ways to troubleshoot your stuck-on-connecting error while playing Dark and Darker:

Check your internet connection: A stable internet connection is crucial. We suggest switching to a different internet provider if you’re having issues. When satisfied with the speed and low latency, you can start the game again and see if the error persists. Disable Third-party Antivirus or Firewall: Firewall blocks or antivirus often stop the game from accessing the servers. You can go to your Firewall or Antivirus and temporarily turn it off to see if it made a difference to your game. Close unnecessary apps from the background: If other applications on your system take up too much network bandwidth, shut them off using your Task Manager. Use the Control+Alt+Delete keys on your computer to open the Task Manager and close any unnecessary background apps to give resources to your game. Wait for the servers: If you have checked the previous three steps and they’re working fine, it might be something on the developers’ side. You can follow the developer on its social media, where it frequently updates if there is a server outage.

