How to fix Battlefield 2042’s ‘Unable to Load Persistent Data’ error

Battlefield, being the massive game series that it is, has its fair share of bugs and errors that cause it to just not load or work at times—and Battlefield 2042 is no exception.

One of the most common issues popping up during the early access period for Battlefield 2042 is the “Unable to Load Persistent Data” error. It’s seemingly happening more often for console players than those on PC, but the community has found a series of fixes that might just work for you if you’re experiencing this error.

For the most part. This is a server issue. It is something to dow ith EA servers and will be fixed eventually. This isn’t always the case, though.

Turning off crossplay also fixes the issues.

Failing that, the next typical method of turning your system off and on again, or restarting the application, seems to be working the most so far. For console players, it’s also advised that you fully turn off your console and unplug it for a few minutes to see if that helps.

PC players specifically can also verify their game files and close background applications that could be causing issues for the game. It could be worth trying to uninstall and reinstall the game, too, to make sure the game downloaded correctly.

There are also specific problems associated with where you bought the game such as Origin and Steam, with each having its individual fan theories and fixes. You can easily clear caches on Steam through the settings function whereas for Origin, there is a whole slew of fan theories saying to do stuff with folders, etc, that just don’t seem to make any difference.

If all of these options don’t work, you should probably submit a support ticket to EA to inform the devs of the issue. The game has only just launched in early access and there are a lot of bugs and day one patches that are needed to make it function better. If the issue persists, be sure to let the relevant teams know so they can help you and anyone else experiencing the same error.