How to complete all Halloween quests in Disney Dreamlight Valley

The usually bright and cheery realm of Dreamlight Valley has taken a darker turn to celebrate the Halloween season.

Disney Dreamlight Valley received its first big content update about a week ago that saw the arrival of the infamous villain Scar from The Lion King, a wicked new Star Path, a main storyline quest continuation, and quite a few spook-tacular surprises.

Image via Gameloft

Among the plethora of spooky content that arrived within Disney Dreamlight Valley’s first big update are a few hidden Halloween quests that players were likely unaware of until they accidentally completed one. These quests appear under the village category within the Dreamlight section.

Related: Dreamlight Valley bug tracker makes squashing glitches easy

But, they do not grant players Dreamlight and instead reward them with special Halloween decorations found in the furniture category.

All Disney Dreamlight Valley Halloween quests

Each special Halloween quest will reward players with Halloween-themed furniture assets that are different from those featured within the Villain Star Path. As players complete these quests, they will not be notified of what reward they received upon collecting a completed quest, but each one is tied to a specific reward item as is mentioned below.

Image via Gameloft

Trick or Treat quest

Players will need to give 10 gifts to Disney character residents to complete this quest. Each of the 10 gifts must be given to a different villager but can be a gift of any type.

Reward: Players will receive a Mickey Mouse Pumpkin.

A 3-Course Halloween Meal! quest

Players will need to search around the Plaza for candy buckets to complete this quest. The candy buckets will only be found throughout the Plaza and players may need to look around carefully as one of them will be a green color quite similar to the grass and thus blend in quite a bit.

As you find candy buckets and interact with them they will reward you with Candy that you will then need to consume. Once you have consumed one of each color of Candy that you found, the quest will then be complete.

Reward: Players will receive a Green Trick or Treater’s Bounty.

Screengrab via Gameloft

Sugar Rush quest

This quest is quite a time-consuming one because it required players to cook and consume a total of 45 Candy. The most efficient way to complete this quest at a decent pace is to do so at any cooking station other than the one at Chez Remy’s because the special animations Remy does make the process take quite a bit longer.

The Sugar Rush quest is a three-tiered one that will grant players rewards three times on the road to the end goal of 45 Candy. Players will be given rewards at 15 Candy, 30 Candy, and 45 Candy.

Candy does not require one specific ingredient and instead can be made from one of three types of resources. Players can cook one Candy with one Sugarcane, one Cocoa Bean, or one Vanilla.

Reward: Players will receive a Happy Jack-O’-Lantern at 15 Candy, a Mischievous Jack-O’-Lantern at 30 Candy, and a Friendly Jack-O’-Lantern at 45 Candy.

Villainy Wears Many Masks quest

The simplest task among the Halloween quests asks players to change their outfits so they are wearing a mask. While the action itself is easy enough, actually obtaining a mask may be more difficult.

Masks can be obtained from Scrooge McDuck’s store as a purchasable asset. However, the stock of his store rotates on a daily basis to include a random assortment of assets and a mask may not be available for quite some time depending on players’ luck.

Luckily, there is currently one way every player can obtain a mask: through the Villain Star Path. Two masks are currently available with both being exclusive items on the current Disney Dreamlight Valley Villain Star Path. The Incredibles Super-Mask is available on page three of the Star Path and the Plague Mask is available on page five of the Star Path.

Reward: Players will receive a Purple Trick or Treater’s Bounty.

Screengrab via Gameloft

Stockpiling Pumpkins quest

Players will need to plant, grow, and harvest 100 pumpkins to complete this quest. Pumpkins are one of the most profitable crops to sell for Star Coins, so this quest is well worth the investment because players will be well rewarded in more ways than one.

Reward: Players will receive a Pumpkin Stack.