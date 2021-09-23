How to check Diablo 2: Resurrected server status

Find out if the remaster's servers are down.

The Diablo 2: Resurrected launch has been shaky, with players reporting issues creating lobbies and temporarily having their characters deleted. So keeping an eye on Blizzard’s server status is probably a good idea.

D2R players kicked from lobbies may be seeing an error pop up claiming “an issue occurred while communicating with the game servers.” While you may be asked to check your internet connection, the issue appears to be on Blizzard’s end.

Here’s how to check the Diablo 2: Resurrected server status.

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

The simplest way to check if there’s an issue with the D2R servers is through the Battle.net launcher. Blizzard will likely provide an update on the server status there. Right now, a message reads that devs are “looking into issues that prevent some players from seeing existing characters or creating new characters.”

If Blizzard hasn’t updated the launcher and you’re unable to get into a lobby, Downdetector offers real-time status and outage information on a plethora of titles. Downdetector’s Diablo page shows a massive spike in reported outages starting around 10:30am CT, 30 minutes after the remastered version’s launch. Fans can also look at Downdetector’s Battle.net page for more confirmation.

Fans can also visit the Diablo and Blizzard Customer Support Twitters for updates.