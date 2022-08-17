Games come and go, but Game Pass always provides.

The time has come for the Xbox Game Pass catalog to lose a few of its heavy hitters. Among the list of the fallen includes several successful games like NBA 2K22, Hades, and more.

As of Aug. 31 these games will no longer be on Game Pass:

Elite Dangerous

Hades

Myst

NBA 2K22

Signs of the Sojouner

Spiritfarer

Twelve Minutes

Two Point Hospital

What Remains in Edith Finch

World War Z

Hades will be missed—the thrilling indie “rogue-like dungeon crawler” is incredibly popular with players on steam and its transition to Game Pass turned some heads. It’s an underworld hack and slasher created by Supergiant Games where players defy the god of the dead. Unfortunately, it will be among the lost games in the Game Pass update.

Image via Supergiant Games

But with great losses, means great acquisitions. Xbox has released the list of games coming into their Game Pass catalog, featuring some interesting and exciting games.

Here’s a list of the upcoming games for Xbox’s Game Pass:

All games coming to Xbox Game Pass in August

Coffee Talk (Available Aug. 16)

Play a coffee brewing and talking simulator, catering to people’s issues and fixing it with a cup of joe.

Midnight Fight Express (Available Aug. 23)

Use your environment to battle and brawl through the criminal underworld, and prevent a citywide criminal takeover.

Exapunks (Available Aug. 25)

From the creators of Shenzhen I/O and Opus Magnum, users play as an ex-hacker tackling puzzles.

Opus Echo of Starsong – Full Bloom Edition (Available Aug. 25)

The definitive edition of the visual novel-style game, with new and improved voice acting providing players with an intergalactic journey exploring love and time.

Commandos 3 – HD Remaster (Available Aug. 30)

Users dive into the battlefields of Europe, featuring improved 3D models and controls.

Immortality (Available Aug. 30)

The new interactive game from the creator of Her Story sees users explore what happened in the disappearance of Marrisa Marcel.

Immortals Fenyx Rising (Available Aug. 30):

A mythological adventure where users play as a demigod on a mission to save the Greek gods.

Tinykin (Available Aug. 30):

Play as an ant-sized character called Milo as he arrives on Earth to find a desolate landscape, devoid of any human encounters. Search for a way home, finding out what happened to the human race along the way.

Image via Ubisoft

DLC/ Game Updates

Naraka: Bladepoint – Showdown (Available Aug. 16)

Sea of Thieves: A Hunter’s Cry (Aug. 18)

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Perks

Halo Infinite: Pass Tense Commando Rifle Bundle (Available Aug. 17)

MultiVersus: MVP Pack (Available Aug. 23)

CrossfireX: Top Secret Bundle (Aug. 23)

Games with Xbox Touch Controls

Chorus

Coffee Talk

Dragon Age 2

Dragon Age Origins

Floppy Knights

Matchpoint

MLB The Show 22

My Friend Peppa Pig

Paw Patrol The Movie: Adventure City Calls

Skate

Star Wars: Squadrons

Super Mega Baseball 3

TMNT Shredder’s Revenge

Turbo Gold Racing

Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion

Two Point Campus

Xbox Game Pass costs $9.99 a month, or you can buy the “Ultimate” subscription for console and PC play at a slightly steeper $14.99 price.