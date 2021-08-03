Hades, F1 2020, and other games coming to Xbox Game Pass in August

Several new games are being added to the Xbox Game Pass in August, including popular titles like Hades, F1 2020, and Dirt 4, Microsoft announced today.

The Xbox Game Pass gives players access to a rotating catalog of games, including some of the most popular titles. Curse of the Dead Gods, Dodgeball Academia, Katamari Damacy Reroll, Lumines Remastered, Skate, Skate 3, and Starmancer will be the first titles to arrive on Thursday, Aug. 5. Art of Rally will be added to the Xbox Game Pass on Aug. 12, whereas the award-winning Indie title Hades will join the pool on Aug. 13.

Coming soon to Game Pass



August 5

– Curse of the Dead Gods

– Dodgeball Academia

– Katamari Damacy Reroll

– Lumines Remastered

– Skate

– Skate 3

– Starmancer



August 12

– Art of Rally



August 13

– Hades



Hades will be available on Xbox, PC, and the cloud. Other titles such as Art of Rally, Dodgeball Academia, and Curse of the Dead Gods will also be available on these three different platforms.

The list of August’s additions also includes several racing titles that are a part of the EA Play service. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members can play Dirt 4, Dirt Rally, Dirt Rally 2.0, F1 2020, and Grid on console starting on Aug. 10.

Additionally, the popular action game Grand Theft Auto V will leave Xbox Game Pass on Aug. 8. The popular Rockstar Games title had been available for console and cloud since April. Ape Out, Crossing Souls, Darksiders Genesis, Don’t Starve, Final Fantasy VII, and Train Sim World 2020 will leave on Aug. 15.

The Xbox Game Pass is a good choice for players looking for new games without having to pay the full price. The available games are constantly changing, so make sure to take advantage of the titles while they’re available. If you want to secure a game that’s leaving the catalog, like GTA V, Microsoft offers a membership discount to save up to 20 percent on these titles.