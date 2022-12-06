GRIS celebrates its 4th anniversary with a current-gen console release

GRIS, a beloved indie game featuring a girl who wakes up in the palm of a crumbling statue, is coming to current-generation consoles to celebrate its four-year anniversary on Dec. 13.

Originally, the side-scrolling platformer came out on Dec. 13, 2018, for PC and the Nintendo Switch, and it was met with critical acclaim. Many praised its strong visual art style and its beautiful soundtrack, along with its interesting gameplay, which increases in complexity as the game progresses.

Those who have played the original, which is now available on the PlayStation 4 and on mobile devices, might want to pick up the new release since it has increased graphics and DualSense features for the PS5.

The Xbox Series S will feature a 2K resolution at 120 frames per second, while both the Xbox Series X and PS5 will have a 4K resolution at the same frame rate. It is unclear exactly what DualSense features the game will use on the PS5, but players can probably expect some controller feedback while they play through that version of the game.

For fans of the indie genre, GRIS stands out as one of the best on the market. It has over 50,000 positive reviews on Steam and was nominated for and won several awards the year it released. It won the Games for Impact category at The Game Awards in 2019.

With its serene and calming gameplay that is free of death or danger, players are able to enjoy the sights and sounds as they explore the story of a girl on a journey. Players will be taken through multiple puzzles, some platforming sequences, and some optional skill-based challenges to complete achievements.

The game’s storytelling is particularly striking because the game has no voice acting and no text. The entire story is told through visuals, sound, and gameplay. It also makes the game super accessible, considering anyone from any language or background can understand it.

The game releases for current-gen consoles on Dec. 13, which marks four years since the game was originally released.