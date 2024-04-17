Best Mozu build in Gigantic: Rampage Edition

Mozu is a challenging hero to contend with in Gigantic: Rampage Edition. Although she has low health and struggles against melee assassins and tanks, she has an exceptional escape—and chase—skill, and can deflect enemy projectiles during long-range engagements. Her best build focuses on improving these two traits.

Best Mozu damage build in Gigantic: Rampage Edition

Level Skill Upgrade Start Magic Bolt Run and Hit 2 Attractor Beam Channel Selector 3 Attractor Beam Drawn to Life 4 Arcane Vortex Temporal Dilation 5 Arcane Vortex Reverse Polarity 6 Dimension Door Temporal Discontinuity 7 Magic Bolt Magic Shell 8 Dimension Door Dimensional Rift 9 Death Ray Battle Ready 10 Death Ray Skirmishing Talent All to Tether Now –

Magic Bolt’s Run and Hit is the first upgrade you should prioritize in Mozu so you can bypass the attack speed buildup time of this skill. We save Magic Shell for later since our initial focus is on enhancing our damage and versatility before we invest in defense.

is the first upgrade you should prioritize in Mozu so you can bypass the attack speed buildup time of this skill. We save for later since our initial focus is on enhancing our damage and versatility before we invest in defense. Channel Selector is an essential upgrade for Attractor Beam because it allows Magic Bolts to be fired off while you channel this skill. This makes Mozu the ideal hero for pursuing enemies at low health, which is why we immediately opt for Drawn to Life in the next level. This upgrade enables us to deal triple damage to enemies below 33 percent health and effectively finish them off.

is an essential upgrade for because it allows Magic Bolts to be fired off while you channel this skill. This makes Mozu the ideal hero for pursuing enemies at low health, which is why we immediately opt for in the next level. This upgrade enables us to deal triple damage to enemies below 33 percent health and effectively finish them off. Arcane Vortex’s upgrades Temporal Dilation and Reverse Polarity significantly enhance Mozu’s main defensive skill by making it last longer and become wider, while also changing its function to reflect projectiles instead of merely deflecting them. This means any shot or lobbed projectile thrown at you will be redirected back to the opponent, causing them to inflict damage on themselves and their allies.

upgrades and significantly enhance Mozu’s main defensive skill by making it last longer and become wider, while also changing its function to reflect projectiles instead of merely deflecting them. This means any shot or lobbed projectile thrown at you will be redirected back to the opponent, causing them to inflict damage on themselves and their allies. Temporal Discontinuity is an excellent upgrade for Dimension Door , transforming this ability into a more effective escape tool, as it helps you recover stamina and continue running upon use. The cooldown reduction also enables you to re-engage in action more quickly. We then choose Dimensional Rift so that teleporting away from melee enemies like Tripp inflicts damage on them, or enables us to deplete the final bit of health an opponent has with the teleport.

is an excellent upgrade for , transforming this ability into a more effective escape tool, as it helps you recover stamina and continue running upon use. The cooldown reduction also enables you to re-engage in action more quickly. We then choose so that teleporting away from melee enemies like Tripp inflicts damage on them, or enables us to deplete the final bit of health an opponent has with the teleport. For Death Ray, Mozu’s Focus skill, we select Battle Ready and Skirmishing for added sustain during one-on-one fights. Since the other skills provide limited health and survivability benefits, these upgrades are crucial for compensating with damage reduction.

A good mix of offense and defense. Screenshot by Dot Esports

This Mozu damage build centers around her basic attack, Magic Bolt, enhancing it with her other skills. We buff its damage and ensure that Attractor Beam also targets the enemy with it, which means you’re dealing massive damage to an enemy whose movement speed is reduced, allowing you to easily eliminate them if they attempt to escape rather than fight. Arcane Vortex is upgraded to reflect projectiles, while Dimension Door not only reduces your cooldowns but also deals damage to those pesky melee heroes who pursue you.

