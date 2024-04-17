The best Xenobia build in Gigantic: Rampage Edition focuses on enhancing her already strong debuff skills. Whether it’s unlocking stronger debuffs or improving her base ones, these modifications are what turned fights around during my battles.

Best Xenobia debuff build in Gigantic: Rampage Edition

Level Skill Upgrade Start Gaze of Envy Withering Gaze 2 Gaze of Envy Sap Strength 3 Words of Spite Echo of Spite 4 Wave of Sorrow Sorrow’s Wake 5 Mark of Despair Depths of Despair 6 Words of Spite Cutting Words 7 Wave of Sorrow Savor the Sorrow 8 Mark of Despair Toxic Relationship 9 Cursed Soul Amity 10 Cursed Soul Life Line Talent Insult and Injury –

The Gaze of Envy upgrades, Withering Gaze and Sap Strength , reduce enemy damage output by 50 percent, which can effectively neutralize damage carriers like Tripp if focused on for an extended duration.

upgrades, and , reduce enemy damage output by 50 percent, which can effectively neutralize damage carriers like Tripp if focused on for an extended duration. We opt for Echo of Spite from the Words of Spite tree early on to apply the cracked armor debuff to multiple enemies as quickly as possible, enhancing our team’s offensive capabilities. The bleed upgrade, Cutting Words , is saved for later because we initially focus on improving our control skills, with buffs to damage and survivability prioritized later in the game, given that Xenobia’s control abilities have the most significant impact in fights.

from the tree early on to apply the cracked armor debuff to multiple enemies as quickly as possible, enhancing our team’s offensive capabilities. The bleed upgrade, , is saved for later because we initially focus on improving our control skills, with buffs to damage and survivability prioritized later in the game, given that Xenobia’s control abilities have the most significant impact in fights. The strategy for Wave of Sorrow upgrades mirrors the one above. We secure Sorrow’s Wake early for its area Weaken and area knockup effects, which are highly effective in early team fights. Then, we leave Savor the Sorrow for later stages to offset the power spikes some damage heroes experience as the game progresses.

upgrades mirrors the one above. We secure early for its area Weaken and area knockup effects, which are highly effective in early team fights. Then, we leave for later stages to offset the power spikes some damage heroes experience as the game progresses. The Mark of Despair poison upgrades, Depths of Despair and Toxic Relationship , turn this ability into a big challenge for the opposing team. Poison not only inflicts damage per second but also reduces the healing received by the poisoned character, making it harder for healing support heroes like Vadasi to maintain their team’s health. Reducing healing is crucial to tipping the scales in your favor, so we implement standard poison early and delay the more potent heavy poison.

poison upgrades, and , turn this ability into a big challenge for the opposing team. Poison not only inflicts damage per second but also reduces the healing received by the poisoned character, making it harder for healing support heroes like Vadasi to maintain their team’s health. Reducing healing is crucial to tipping the scales in your favor, so we implement standard poison early and delay the more potent heavy poison. As is typical, we save the Focus upgrades, Amity and Life Line , for the end of Xenobia’s progression because they provide only minor enhancements rather than new effects or significant power spikes.

and , for the end of Xenobia’s progression because they provide only minor enhancements rather than new effects or significant power spikes. Insult and Injury is the preferred talent in this Xenobia build, as it allows enemies to retain their cracked armor and bleed debuffs longer. Extending the duration of these debuffs is amazing for extended team fights.

Focus on debuffing. Screenshot by Dot Esports

This Xenobia build is designed to amplify the pressure she exerts on enemy heroes by incorporating Weakened, Bleed, and Poison into her ability kit. By doing so, she reduces the damage and healing received by opposing heroes, while also slightly increasing her own damage output through the effects of Poison and Bleed. Additionally, we prioritize upgrades that enable her to target multiple enemies simultaneously with her debuff skills, which improves her effectiveness in team fights.

I experimented with a self-healing Xenobia build aimed at extending her sustainability through battles, but I found that swapping out debuffs for survival upgrades reduced her typical impact. Xenobia’s strength lies in stacking debuff after debuff nonstop. While the survival build allowed me to last longer in fights, it didn’t translate into turning the tides of battle; it just made me lose later.

