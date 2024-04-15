Best Vadasi build in Gigantic: Rampage Edition

Vadasi is an outstanding healer in Gigantic: Rampage Edition, thanks to her consistent healing and the ability to buff allies and herself while using all her supportive skills. With the right build, you can compensate for her limited mobility and survive longer in teamfights.

Best Vadasi healer build in Gigantic: Rampage Edition

Character level Skill Upgrade Start Ray of Light Succour (left) Two Ray of Light Righteous Defenses (left) Three Devotion Resolute Sacrifice (left) Four Divine Wind A Foment of Prayer (right) Five Divine Wind Holy Gust (right) Six Devotion Sanctuary (left) Seven Smite Chain Smiting (left) Eight Smite Purifying Flame (left) Nine Sanctum of Faith Another’s Keeper (left) 10 Sanctum of Faith Focused Healing (left) Talent Divine Light –

Ray of Light’s Succour and Righteous Defenses are the first upgrades you’ll receive, allowing you to heal more and enhance your allies’ armor right at the start of the match. This can provide a crucial advantage in team fights, especially if the opposing team struggles in the early game.

and are the first upgrades you’ll receive, allowing you to heal more and enhance your allies’ armor right at the start of the match. This can provide a crucial advantage in team fights, especially if the opposing team struggles in the early game. Opting for Resolute Sacrifice from the Devotion tree early on enables you to utilize orbs without significantly depleting your HP. This is essential for safely executing this build, as we recommend frequent orb casting. While Sanctuary offers a substantial buff, it can be postponed in your build order since Righteous Defenses already provides a single-target armor enhancement.

from the tree early on enables you to utilize orbs without significantly depleting your HP. This is essential for safely executing this build, as we recommend frequent orb casting. While offers a substantial buff, it can be postponed in your build order since Righteous Defenses already provides a single-target armor enhancement. Accelerating the upgrades for Divine Wind is vital for handling agile assassins like Tripp and Tyto, who tend to target Vadasi due to her limited mobility. A Foment of Prayer will increase her movement speed, aiding her escape to safety. Holy Gust can repel enemies, helping her to survive longer and allowing time for ally assistance.

is vital for handling agile assassins like Tripp and Tyto, who tend to target Vadasi due to her limited mobility. will increase her movement speed, aiding her escape to safety. can repel enemies, helping her to survive longer and allowing time for ally assistance. While the upgrades to Smite are beneficial, they become a secondary priority. We incorporate Chain Smiting primarily for the Purifying Flame , which grants allies immunity to debuffs. This feature is particularly valuable against area control Focus skills, such as those used by Uncle Sven.

are beneficial, they become a secondary priority. We incorporate primarily for the , which grants allies immunity to debuffs. This feature is particularly valuable against area control Focus skills, such as those used by Uncle Sven. In the late game, focusing on S anctum of Faith’s upgrades provides a significant boost in healing capabilities through Another’s Keeper and Focused Healing . These enhancements are crucial for sustaining your team in the final phases of the game.

upgrades provides a significant boost in healing capabilities through and . These enhancements are crucial for sustaining your team in the final phases of the game. Divine Light is the essential talent of this Vadasi build for extra survivability with Divine Wind.

Focus on heavy healing. Screenshot by Dot Esports

This build focuses on healing your allies nonstop and buffing them with skill upgrades. This is very similar to the default Healer build that Gigantic offers for Vadasi, but with a different order of upgrades so you can defend against assassins and buff allies earlier in the match.

