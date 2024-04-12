Tripp in a blue cloak wielding two daggers.
Screenshot by Dot Esports.
Category:
General

Best Tripp build in Gigantic: Rampage Edition

Tripp can shine as the best assassin in the game with the right build.
Image of Bhernardo Viana
Bhernardo Viana
|
Published: Apr 12, 2024 12:55 pm

Tripp is the best melee DPS in Gigantic: Rampage Edition. Her absurdly high movement speed allows her to enter and exit fights at will. Her ability kit, which revolves around her auto attacks, supports the assassin archetype with Bleeding, stacking damage buffs, and light crowd control.

Recommended Videos

Best Tripp assassin build in Gigantic: Rampage Edition

Screenshot of a skill tree for Tripp in Gigantic, detailing abilities and upgrades
The best custom build to use. Screenshot by Dot Esports
Character levelSkillUpgrade
StartLightning StrikesPower Surge (left)
2Plasma BladesMarked for Death (right)
3Plasma BladesShattering Blades (right)
4Lightning StrikesOverload (left)
5Electric SlideHeel Blade (left)
6Electric SlideKicking Into Gear (left)
7FlashdanceStorm Surge (left)
7BladestormIn a Flash (left)
8FlashdanceIn a Flash (left)
9BladestormKiller Instinct
10BladestormWill to Power
TalentCutting Edge

This Tripp build relies heavily on setting her up for massive Lightning Strikes, which are her basic attack. The idea is that you can close the distance to the enemy while in stealth, or simply running through the flanks. and engage with Electric Slide followed up by its knockup. While the enemy is in the air, you hit them with Plasma Blades, then start unleashing your Lightning Strikes until they die. The upgrades in this build support this sequence.

  • Heel Blade and Kicking Into Gear will make your Electric Slide deal more damage and guarantee a critical hit from Lightning Strikes.
  • Plasma Blade’s Marked for Death will increase the basic attack damage while Shattering Blades will crack enemy armor, making them take more damage.
  • The Cutting Edge talent will also double the Bleed it inflicts while letting your basic attacks ignore enemy armor during Clash.
  • Power Surge will stack more damage as you hit the enemy with Lightning Strikes while Overload will give you extra movement speed to chase them, if they try to run.
  • Flashdance’s upgrades are there as a panic button, especially In a Flash, which breaks crowd control and can be crucial for surviving a failed attack in the late game. If you’re facing a control-heavy team, you might choose to engage without Flashdance so you can reserve this skill as a panic button to exit the fight if needed.
  • The Bladestorm skill upgrades will simply give you some extra damage to get kills faster in big teamfights.

The goal of this build is to secure a kill on a backline hero with low health or who has low mobility or few crowd control abilities. For example, Beckett is a hero who has only weak Daze and Push effects in her kit with a specific build, making her usually easy prey for Tripp. Xenobia, on the other hand, while very slow and lacking movement skills, has a kit full of Slows, debuffs, and self-healing that can severely diminish Tripp’s effectiveness by reducing her speed and lowering her damage output. So, unless Xenobia is at low health, you generally don’t want to engage her in a one-on-one fight.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article All NBA 2K Mobile codes (April 2024): Get Energy Recharges, Wheel Spins, Free Player Cards, and more
Category: General
General
Codes
Codes
All NBA 2K Mobile codes (April 2024): Get Energy Recharges, Wheel Spins, Free Player Cards, and more
Gökhan Çakır Gökhan Çakır Apr 12, 2024
Read Article Tower Defense Simulator (TDS) codes (April 2024)
Category: General
General
Codes
Codes
Tower Defense Simulator (TDS) codes (April 2024)
Joey Carr Joey Carr Apr 12, 2024
Read Article All working Dead by Daylight (DBD) Codes (April 2024): Get Free Bloodpoints and Charms
A character from dead by daylight
Category: General
General
Codes
Codes
All working Dead by Daylight (DBD) Codes (April 2024): Get Free Bloodpoints and Charms
Gökhan Çakır Gökhan Çakır Apr 12, 2024
Related Content
Read Article All NBA 2K Mobile codes (April 2024): Get Energy Recharges, Wheel Spins, Free Player Cards, and more
Category: General
General
Codes
Codes
All NBA 2K Mobile codes (April 2024): Get Energy Recharges, Wheel Spins, Free Player Cards, and more
Gökhan Çakır Gökhan Çakır Apr 12, 2024
Read Article Tower Defense Simulator (TDS) codes (April 2024)
Category: General
General
Codes
Codes
Tower Defense Simulator (TDS) codes (April 2024)
Joey Carr Joey Carr Apr 12, 2024
Read Article All working Dead by Daylight (DBD) Codes (April 2024): Get Free Bloodpoints and Charms
A character from dead by daylight
Category: General
General
Codes
Codes
All working Dead by Daylight (DBD) Codes (April 2024): Get Free Bloodpoints and Charms
Gökhan Çakır Gökhan Çakır Apr 12, 2024
Author
Bhernardo Viana
Guides writer and strategist working in the gaming industry for over 9 years, with works published on Destructoid, Prima Games, ESPN, and more. A fan of Pokémon since I was 6 and an avid Steam Deck and Nintendo Switch player. Now hooked by Balatro and working on AFK Journey.