Best Tripp build in Gigantic: Rampage Edition

Tripp is the best melee DPS in Gigantic: Rampage Edition. Her absurdly high movement speed allows her to enter and exit fights at will. Her ability kit, which revolves around her auto attacks, supports the assassin archetype with Bleeding, stacking damage buffs, and light crowd control.

Best Tripp assassin build in Gigantic: Rampage Edition

The best custom build to use. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Character level Skill Upgrade Start Lightning Strikes Power Surge (left) 2 Plasma Blades Marked for Death (right) 3 Plasma Blades Shattering Blades (right) 4 Lightning Strikes Overload (left) 5 Electric Slide Heel Blade (left) 6 Electric Slide Kicking Into Gear (left) 7 Flashdance Storm Surge (left) 7 Bladestorm In a Flash (left) 8 Flashdance In a Flash (left) 9 Bladestorm Killer Instinct 10 Bladestorm Will to Power Talent Cutting Edge –

This Tripp build relies heavily on setting her up for massive Lightning Strikes, which are her basic attack. The idea is that you can close the distance to the enemy while in stealth, or simply running through the flanks. and engage with Electric Slide followed up by its knockup. While the enemy is in the air, you hit them with Plasma Blades, then start unleashing your Lightning Strikes until they die. The upgrades in this build support this sequence.

Heel Blade and Kicking Into Gear will make your Electric Slide deal more damage and guarantee a critical hit from Lightning Strikes.

and will make your deal more damage and guarantee a critical hit from Lightning Strikes. Plasma Blade’s Marked for Death will increase the basic attack damage while Shattering Blades will crack enemy armor, making them take more damage.

will increase the basic attack damage while will crack enemy armor, making them take more damage. The Cutting Edge talent will also double the Bleed it inflicts while letting your basic attacks ignore enemy armor during Clash.

will also double the Bleed it inflicts while letting your basic attacks ignore enemy armor during Clash. Power Surge will stack more damage as you hit the enemy with Lightning Strikes while Overload will give you extra movement speed to chase them, if they try to run.

will stack more damage as you hit the enemy with while will give you extra movement speed to chase them, if they try to run. Flashdance’s upgrades are there as a panic button, especially In a Flash , which breaks crowd control and can be crucial for surviving a failed attack in the late game. If you’re facing a control-heavy team, you might choose to engage without Flashdance so you can reserve this skill as a panic button to exit the fight if needed.

upgrades are there as a panic button, especially , which breaks crowd control and can be crucial for surviving a failed attack in the late game. If you’re facing a control-heavy team, you might choose to engage without Flashdance so you can reserve this skill as a panic button to exit the fight if needed. The Bladestorm skill upgrades will simply give you some extra damage to get kills faster in big teamfights.

The goal of this build is to secure a kill on a backline hero with low health or who has low mobility or few crowd control abilities. For example, Beckett is a hero who has only weak Daze and Push effects in her kit with a specific build, making her usually easy prey for Tripp. Xenobia, on the other hand, while very slow and lacking movement skills, has a kit full of Slows, debuffs, and self-healing that can severely diminish Tripp’s effectiveness by reducing her speed and lowering her damage output. So, unless Xenobia is at low health, you generally don’t want to engage her in a one-on-one fight.

