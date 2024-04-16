Best Aisling build in Gigantic: Rampage Edition

Aisling is a formidable force in Gigantic: Rampage Edition, courtesy of Sir Cador, her knightly summon that relentlessly pursues and attacks enemies. Although this duo can work as a support pair, they truly excel when used for a hyper-aggressive playstyle, relentlessly chasing and poking at enemy heroes.

Best aggressive Aisling build in Gigantic: Rampage Edition

Level Skill Upgrade Start Slash Father’s Lessons 2 Slash Father’s Reproof 3 Cador’s War Cry Spectral Barrier 4 Cador’s Command Cador’s Charge 5 Cador’s Command Fast Recharge 6 Cador’s War Cry Spectral Lens 7 Terrify Ghostly Might 8 Into the Blade Shielding Presence 9 Into the Blade Pure of Spirit 10 Terrify Will to Power Talent Command Performance –

Father’s Lessons in the Slash upgrade will increase Aisling’s damage against the targets she sends Sir Cador to engage, while Father’s Reproof will reduce the damage these enemies can deal, allowing her to sustain one-on-one fights longer.

in the upgrade will increase Aisling’s damage against the targets she sends Sir Cador to engage, while will reduce the damage these enemies can deal, allowing her to sustain one-on-one fights longer. The Spectral Barrier in Cador’s War Cry tree protects against projectile attacks for two seconds, creating a vital shield against distant enemies trying to disrupt your fights. As you will be consistently fighting alongside Sir Cador, the guaranteed critical damage from Spectral Lens significantly boosts Aisling’s damage output.

in tree protects against projectile attacks for two seconds, creating a vital shield against distant enemies trying to disrupt your fights. As you will be consistently fighting alongside Sir Cador, the guaranteed critical damage from significantly boosts Aisling’s damage output. The two upgrades in Cador’s Command enhance Sir Cador’s ability to deal 50 percent extra damage every three seconds. While this might seem minor, it accumulates significantly over the course of a fight.

enhance Sir Cador’s ability to deal 50 percent extra damage every three seconds. While this might seem minor, it accumulates significantly over the course of a fight. Into The Blade evolves into a panic button with Shielding Presence and Pure of Spirit , enabling you to escape even the most severe Focus and debuffs thanks to extended debuff immunity. This upgrade is reserved for the endgame as it becomes more beneficial when enemies have many Focus skills and skill upgrades that can control your team.

evolves into a panic button with and , enabling you to escape even the most severe Focus and debuffs thanks to extended debuff immunity. This upgrade is reserved for the endgame as it becomes more beneficial when enemies have many Focus skills and skill upgrades that can control your team. Terrify’s Ghostly Might is prioritized in the midgame to use its damage buff, making Aisling and Sir Cador a bigger threat as opponents grow stronger. Will to Power is applied last, as its attack and damage reduction buffs depend on Aisling’s ability to use her Focus and survive new encounters, which is not always guaranteed.

is prioritized in the midgame to use its damage buff, making Aisling and Sir Cador a bigger threat as opponents grow stronger. is applied last, as its attack and damage reduction buffs depend on Aisling’s ability to use her Focus and survive new encounters, which is not always guaranteed. Command Performance talent provides a significant damage boost to Sir Cador when used to attack the same targets as Aisling, a critical component to make this build strategy effective.

The upgrades tree of Aisling’s aggro build. Screenshot by Dot Esports

This Aisling build in Gigantic: Rampage Edition is meant to be played aggressively, with Aisling sending Cador to attack the same enemies she’s attacking. This strategy allows both Aisling and Sir Cador to deal more damage, since he already deals more damage to Aisling’s victims, and she can deal more damage to his victims with the buffs from Father’s Lessons and Spectral Lens.

Your standard play should be to send Sir Cador in front of you to protect Aisling and start poking while you close the gap between you and the enemy. When you’re close, use Cador’s War Cry to control enemies and buff Aisling’s hits. After the fight, whether you’ve killed the enemy or are running low on health, use Into the Blade for healing and to negate crowd control so you can escape the fight, heal up, and repeat the process against the next opponent.

