Gamers can’t stop thinking about these incredibly helpful NPCs

We have all gotten connected to some NPC in one game or another, mainly because they were funny, helpful, and a true friend. They were ready to risk their digital lives to protect and help us achieve our goals.

In a Reddit thread from Oct. 12, players recount all the NPCs they remember with fondness, even after years of not playing with them.

Whether they are real or not doesn’t matter. They were there for us when we needed them the most—offering us a helping hand, advice, or simply a word of support to push us toward our goals. Even being NPC didn’t prevent them from becoming instilled in our memory.

They didn’t have to be visible, but their voice would guide us through dangerous situations, telling us what to do and where to go, just like Cave Johnson in Portal 2. His witty remarks and weird humor followed us through the laboratory and beyond, helping us reach our final salvation.

Boo proves that size doesn’t matter; despite being a small hamster, he follows the player through thick and thin. In Baldur’s Gate 3, he can be used to blind your enemies by throwing him at them. Boo is there no matter the size of the enemy or their numbers. A true companion!

When there are real-life actors that lend their voice and looks to NPCs, it takes them to another level, just as Lance Reddick did in his incredible performance of Sylens in the Horizon franchise. Full of knowledge and always observing, he is an invaluable ally to Alloy as she sets out throughout the game to find her origin and rescue the world from disaster.

When times are tough, and the world around you is set on preventing you from completing what you set out to do, it is a blessing to find someone who is on the same path. In Elden Ring, Blaidd progresses throughout the story with you, and you are always happy to see him make it, as you share all your troubles and difficulties until the end.

When you overlook something or forget about it, true friends will remind you of it or even do it for you, making your life easier. Elizabeth from Bioshock Infinite is always there for us to supply us with helpful items as we fight on through the game.

These NPCs put in the game, with the sole reason of helping you, are a true blessing not only in the game but also in real life. They show you what true friendship and companionship should look like, especially in the face of danger and peril.

