Baldur’s Gate 3 player discovers picking a certain class puts the whole game on easy mode

It's almost unfair in some cases.

A woman with blue skin, blue horns, and blue hair, as well as a spotted outfit, plays her lute inside of a tent in BG3.
Screenshot by Dot Esports.

With 12 different classes and even more subclasses, it goes without saying you can play Baldur’s Gate 3 in your own unique way. But, recently, one player highlighted a specific build that seems to put the game on easy mode.

Reddit user legomaniac89 praised the high Charisma Lore Bard build on the platform on Oct. 8. They explained that in their playthrough, they dodged a bunch of important and tough fights simply by talking their way out of a situation with Persuasion checks.

Playing a high charisma Tav is a whole different game
byu/legomaniac89 inBaldursGate3

Legomaniac89 listed a few examples where high Charisma came in handy. They mentioned the Toll Collector in Act Two, where she was convinced by the players not to collect tolls anymore, and she just…”fell over dead.” Another example was Malus Thorm and how the player convinced him to operate on themselves, and Thorm gave himself brain surgery.

Woman with purple skin and pointy ear in BG3
Maybe this way I’ll be able to convince Minthara not to attack Emerald Grove? Unfortuntaley, I highly doubt that. Image via Larian Studios

On top of that, many other players mentioned their experience with successful Charisma checks and how helpful they were.

We have to admit, it’s an admirable way of playing any game, not only Baldur’s Gate 3. Yet, when it comes to Larian Studios’ production, it’s amazing to see how players manage to find new ways of completing their errands and progressing. It turns out, violence doesn’t always have to be a solution.

Related
One Baldur’s Gate 3 companion is already building a thirsty fan-fic empire
Baldur’s Gate 3 holds off Cyberpunk 2077 to top Steam sales for second-straight month

Although, I lack experience in the playstyle since I almost always went for fights or stealth kills in my playthrough because I was playing a Rogue. But, choosing a Lore Bard and going for a lot of Charisma might have become my favorite idea. Maybe I’ll start another playthrough and do that.

About the author
Mateusz Miter

Polish Staff Writer. Mateusz previously worked for numerous outlets and gaming-adjacent companies, including ESL. League of Legends or CS:GO? He loves them both. In fact, he wonders which game he loves more every day. He wanted to go pro years ago, but somewhere along the way decided journalism was the more sensible option—and he was right.

More Stories by Mateusz Miter