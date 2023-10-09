Baldur’s Gate 3 player discovers picking a certain class puts the whole game on easy mode

With 12 different classes and even more subclasses, it goes without saying you can play Baldur’s Gate 3 in your own unique way. But, recently, one player highlighted a specific build that seems to put the game on easy mode.

Reddit user legomaniac89 praised the high Charisma Lore Bard build on the platform on Oct. 8. They explained that in their playthrough, they dodged a bunch of important and tough fights simply by talking their way out of a situation with Persuasion checks.

Legomaniac89 listed a few examples where high Charisma came in handy. They mentioned the Toll Collector in Act Two, where she was convinced by the players not to collect tolls anymore, and she just…”fell over dead.” Another example was Malus Thorm and how the player convinced him to operate on themselves, and Thorm gave himself brain surgery.

Maybe this way I’ll be able to convince Minthara not to attack Emerald Grove? Unfortuntaley, I highly doubt that. Image via Larian Studios

On top of that, many other players mentioned their experience with successful Charisma checks and how helpful they were.

We have to admit, it’s an admirable way of playing any game, not only Baldur’s Gate 3. Yet, when it comes to Larian Studios’ production, it’s amazing to see how players manage to find new ways of completing their errands and progressing. It turns out, violence doesn’t always have to be a solution.

Although, I lack experience in the playstyle since I almost always went for fights or stealth kills in my playthrough because I was playing a Rogue. But, choosing a Lore Bard and going for a lot of Charisma might have become my favorite idea. Maybe I’ll start another playthrough and do that.

