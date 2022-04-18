Portal 2 writer says he would ‘work on another Portal in a second’

A writer from some of Valve’s biggest hits, including Portal 2, Half-Life 2: Episode One and Two, and Left 4 Dead, says he wants to make Portal 3.

As reported by VGC, writer Erik Wolpaw appeared on the Kiwi Talkz podcast to discuss his time at Valve, including his experience co-writing Portal and Portal 2. When asked about Portal 3, he said that “we’ve gotta start Portal 3.”

It’s not as easy as simply wanting to make a sequel to one of the most critically acclaimed games of all time, though. Even with his influence at Valve, Wolpaw explained it would be difficult to pull a large group of people away from their existing work at the company to make a game, even if it was a worthwhile endeavor.

Even so, Wolpaw feels a sense of urgency in pursuing a potential Portal 3.

“I am not getting any younger. We are reaching the point where it’s crazy to think [that we’re] literally going to be too old to work on Portal 3, so we should just do it,” Wolpaw said.

Fans have been asking Valve for Portal 3 ever since Portal 2‘s release in 2011. Like the long-rumored and joked about Half-Life 3, Portal 3‘s existence has been theorized and debated for years. In early March, players were able to return to the Portal universe with Aperture Desk Job, a short tech demo for Valve’s Steam Deck handheld.

Wolpaw’s full interview is available on YouTube.