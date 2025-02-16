Forgot password
A man hanging from the roof of a building staring into the night under a bright blood moon with bats flying all around in Blood of Dawnwalker.
Image via Rebel Wolves
Category:
General

Former Witcher 3 devs’ new game will be ‘robust’ but not ‘huge’ as they still aim for AAA quality

The title is set to have a condensed, focused 30-40 hour story.
Image of Andrej Barovic
Andrej Barovic
|

Published: Feb 16, 2025 10:01 am

Blood of Dawnwalker, made by former CD Projekt Red and The Witcher 3 developers, is set to achieve AAA quality, but won’t be as “huge” as the team’s previous endeavors. The studio aims to focus on giving players a high-quality title, but its size prevents them from going bigger.

In a Feb. 14 interview for Games Radar, the studio’s representative, Mateusz Tomaskiewicz, spoke on the scope of Rebel Wolves’ upcoming title, saying that it won’t be as huge as The Witcher 3 or other massive RPGs. “Definitely, our games are not as huge in terms of amount of content and gameplay hours,” Tomaskiewicz explained, adding, “In terms of quality, we definitely look at AAA, because this is where we are coming from, the quality level of The Witcher 3.” Rebel Wolves is a new and small team, and their scope is bound to be limited. Tomaskiewicz himself said that Blood of Dawnwalker is the studio’s first game and that it is “building something smaller” because of that.

Spooky vampire in the dark in a Blood of Dawnwalker screesnshot
Blood of Dawnwalker‘s trailer was as if The Witcher 3‘s Blood and Wine DLC became a standalone game. Image via Bandai Namco

Even so, Tomaskiewicz feels confident, saying that Rebel Wolves will try to “build something as robust in terms of quality” but that it might prove to be “a little shorter” than other games of the sort. This makes sense, as the studio needs an entry ticket into the industry, and overextending the project could prove detrimental. Smaller and more focused titles are by no means bad, as we have seen the likes of Dark Souls 1 and 3 sell like there’s no tomorrow despite having condensed, tightly-knit worlds.

Blood of Dawnwalker was revealed in January, with a visceral trailer featuring Slavic elements, vampires, the Black Plague, and every other medieval European plight. The game has yet to receive a release date or launch window.

