Fan-made Fallout 76 live-action trailer is so good even the developers had to share it

This fan-made Fallout 76 live-action trailer was so good, it left the developers in awe.

The trailer was made by director Brian Curtin and features a two-and-a-half-minute video set in the post-apocalyptic Fallout world. It was posted on Nov. 14 and has been leaving people stunned, including the Bethesda developers, who said they were left “speechless” after seeing the trailer.

Brian Curtin (@infectious_designer on IG and YouTube) did an incredible job directing this!https://t.co/m8VofkMHzw — Fallout (@Fallout) November 14, 2022

The devs underlined that Curtin and his team did an “incredible job” with the trailer. And if you’re a fan of Fallout 76 or any other game from the universe, you’ll quickly understand why.

The video begins with a quick shot of the United States of America before the apocalypse, which happened as a result of the Great War in 2077. Then it switches to multiple different characters exploring the world and facing different threats, with the narrator talking about various topics in the background, like the Brotherhood of Steel being extinct.

The trailer has a lot of details that should be appreciated by every Fallout fan. The characters are wearing suits from the franchise, like the Vault suit, the New California Republic Ranger’s outfit, and the Brotherhood of Steel’s power armor. Furthermore, they have weapons from the Fallout universe, including plasma guns and laser rifles.

All in all, the trailer is high quality and has the possibility to reignite the love for the franchise in many players and fans.

Those who enjoyed it and would love to see more of similar content won’t have to wait long since Amazon is working on a Fallout TV series. The production began this year, but a release date has ye to be confirmed