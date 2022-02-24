Esports organizations show support for Ukraine

Multiple esports organizations have shown their support for Ukraine via social media following Russia’s invasion of the country, which started in the early hours of the morning (local time).

On Twitter, G2 Esports, Ninjas in Pyjamas, Astralis, and other orgs have changed their profile picture logos to blue and yellow to represent the colors of the Ukrainian flag.

Sending all of our love to those affected by today’s events ♥️



We stand for peace. pic.twitter.com/XBqMMa1bLF — G2 Esports (@G2esports) February 24, 2022

We stand with the people of Ukraine and for peace in Europe.#StandWithUkraine pic.twitter.com/KDD4dMaSXB — Ninjas in Pyjamas (@NIP) February 24, 2022

We stand with our friends in Ukraine, peace, and free people across the world. pic.twitter.com/bWRUQcYS2d — Astralis Counter-Strike (@AstralisCS) February 24, 2022

In their posts, the orgs expressed their support for the people of Ukraine and underlined that they stand for peace following the events that began in eastern Europe this morning.

Natus Vincere, which is based in Kyiv, Ukraine, said that “it is impossible that during this war we pretend that everything is in okay. It is not. We are devastated.”

Other orgs are taking additional steps to ensure that members of the Ukrainian esports community feel safe and have a place to stay during future events. Victor “Nazgul” Goossens, founder and Co-CEO of Team Liquid, stated that the org will “open our Netherlands apartments for him [a player who could not travel home] and any of our friends or colleagues in a similar situation.”

We are heartbroken by what’s happening in Ukraine.



This morning, we received a request from a non-Liquid player stuck in another country who could not travel home. We will open our Netherlands apartments for him and any of our friends or colleagues in a similar situation. — Victor Goossens (@LiquidNazgul) February 24, 2022

Many esports personalities are also showing their support on social media. Earlier today, CS:GO star Sasha “s1mple” Kostyliev, who is from Ukraine, shed some light on the tragic situation in his country.

praying for you, stay safe ♥️ — Jonathan Jablonowski (@EliGE) February 24, 2022

These events are occurring during IEM Katowice 2022. In a discussion with Polish journalist Patryk Stec, ESL Poland, which is currently hosting several Ukrainian players, including Natus Vincere’s s1mple and Valeriy “b1t” Vakhovskiy, said it’s working on additional help during this difficult period.

Jesteśmy świadomi tej sytuacji, pracujemy nad tym. Wrócimy niebawem z informacjami. — ESL Polska (@ESLPolska) February 24, 2022

“We are aware of the situation, and we are working on it. We will return with more information soon,” ESL Poland said.

The official Intel Extreme Masters Twitter also added that the company is “monitoring the situation in Ukraine” and its “current priority” is to “support the players, the talent, and the staff who may be affected by it.”